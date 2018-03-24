Edition:
March for Our Lives

Participants march in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Attendees in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Attendees in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Emma Gonzalez, a student and shooting survivor from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, cries as she addresses the conclusion of the rally in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Students listen as Emma Gonzalez addresses the rally in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters raise signs in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Participants in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Jennifer Hudson performs the song The Times They Are A-Changin in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

21-year-old Alexander Voneiff of Alexandria, Virginia, cries as he shows marchers his shirt in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney joins the rally in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Isabel White, a Parkland, Florida 8th grader who will be attending Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland next year, displays a banner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Participants carry signs in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A child carries a sign in Seattle. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Martin Luther King Jr.'s 9-year-old granddaughter Yolanda Renee King holds hands with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student and shooting survivor Jaclyn Corin as she addresses the rally in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Participants in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

People carry signs in Seattle. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student and shooting survivor Sam Fuentes (R), from Parkland, Florida, laughs with another student after Fuentes vomited while speaking in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt, from the musical Hamilton, perform in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Students and gun control advocates in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Shooting survivors Tyra Hemans (center, L) and Emma Gonzalez (3rd from R), from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, lead the cheers along with 11-year-old Naomi Wadler of Alexandria, Virginia (2nd R) at the conclusion of rally in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

A boy hangs from a fence as he watches the rally in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

David Hogg, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, thrusts his fist in the air as he speaks in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Youth carry signs in Seattle. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Participants hold up signs in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Participants hold up signs in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Singers Common and Andra Day perform with the Cardinal Shehan Choir in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Participants hold up signs in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Participants carry signs and show slogans on their hands in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

A child watches the surrounding crowd in downtown Houston. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

11-year-old student Naomi Wadler of Alexandria, Virginia, speaks in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and student organizers in downtown Houston. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Protesters hold signs in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

19-year-old Trevon Bosley of Chicago talks about his brother and gun victim, Terrell Bosley, as a friend holds up a photo of Terrell in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A protester holds a gun control sign in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Participants carry signs in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Two students salute the crowd with tape over their mouths in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Activists wear red robes and white bonnets based on The Handmaid's Tale in downtown Houston. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Participants carry signs and show slogans on their hands in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Participants hold up signs in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and student organizers in downtown Houston. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Students hold a banner with the victims of Parkland School in Miami. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Cameron Kasky, a student at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, site of a February mass shooting which left 17 people dead in Parkland, Florida, speaks in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Students hold signs while rallying in the street in Miami. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

People walk in downtown Houston. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Protesters hold photos of victims of school shootings in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Attendees are seen before the rally in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Participants hold up signs in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A woman wears stickers in protest of gun violence in downtown Houston. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

People gather in downtown Houston. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Attendees in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Protesters raise signs in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Attendees in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People gather in downtown Houston. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Participants hold up signs in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Attendees are seen in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

