Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Oct 1, 2017 | 9:37am EDT

March for Racial Justice

A woman applauds as protesters kneel on one knee outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue during the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

A woman applauds as protesters kneel on one knee outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue during the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
A woman applauds as protesters kneel on one knee outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue during the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
1 / 11
Protesters kneel on one knee outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue during the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Protesters kneel on one knee outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue during the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Protesters kneel on one knee outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue during the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
2 / 11
Protesters with the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice pass by the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Protesters with the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice pass by the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Protesters with the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice pass by the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
3 / 11
A couple uses their protest sign as a sun shade as the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice concludes with a rally and concert on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

A couple uses their protest sign as a sun shade as the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice concludes with a rally and concert on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
A couple uses their protest sign as a sun shade as the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice concludes with a rally and concert on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
4 / 11
Protesters with the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice demonstrate outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Protesters with the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice demonstrate outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Protesters with the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice demonstrate outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
5 / 11
Protesters with the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice process down Constitution Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Protesters with the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice process down Constitution Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Protesters with the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice process down Constitution Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
6 / 11
Aston French, 10, of Manassas, Virginia, shouts outside the Trump International Hotel during the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Aston French, 10, of Manassas, Virginia, shouts outside the Trump International Hotel during the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Aston French, 10, of Manassas, Virginia, shouts outside the Trump International Hotel during the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
7 / 11
Protesters with the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice pass by the Justice Department in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Protesters with the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice pass by the Justice Department in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Protesters with the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice pass by the Justice Department in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
8 / 11
Protesters with the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice pass by the Justice Department in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Protesters with the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice pass by the Justice Department in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Protesters with the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice pass by the Justice Department in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
9 / 11
Protesters with the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice move onto Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Protesters with the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice move onto Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Protesters with the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice move onto Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
10 / 11
The March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice concludes with a rally and concert on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

The March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice concludes with a rally and concert on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
The March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice concludes with a rally and concert on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Beer truck looted

Beer truck looted

Next Slideshows

Beer truck looted

Beer truck looted

Locals loot beer from a South African Breweries truck that lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg.

Sep 29 2017
Fighting breaks out in Uganda parliament

Fighting breaks out in Uganda parliament

Scuffles break out in Uganda's parliament over a move to change the constitution to let long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni run for re-election after age 75.

Sep 27 2017
Jewish New Year

Jewish New Year

Jewish faithful around the world celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

Sep 22 2017
Former Dutch prison now offers refuge as hotel

Former Dutch prison now offers refuge as hotel

The Movement Hotel, housed inside what was once the Netherlands' most notorious prison, is staffed and run by asylum-seekers.

Sep 22 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

One month after Mexico's earthquake

One month after Mexico's earthquake

Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast