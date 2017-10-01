March for Racial Justice
A woman applauds as protesters kneel on one knee outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue during the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Protesters kneel on one knee outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue during the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Protesters with the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice pass by the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A couple uses their protest sign as a sun shade as the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice concludes with a rally and concert on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Protesters with the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice demonstrate outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Protesters with the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice process down Constitution Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Aston French, 10, of Manassas, Virginia, shouts outside the Trump International Hotel during the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Protesters with the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice pass by the Justice Department in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Protesters with the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice pass by the Justice Department in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Protesters with the March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice move onto Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
The March for Racial Justice calling for racial equity and justice concludes with a rally and concert on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Next Slideshows
Beer truck looted
Locals loot beer from a South African Breweries truck that lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg.
Fighting breaks out in Uganda parliament
Scuffles break out in Uganda's parliament over a move to change the constitution to let long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni run for re-election after age 75.
Jewish New Year
Jewish faithful around the world celebrate Rosh Hashanah.
Former Dutch prison now offers refuge as hotel
The Movement Hotel, housed inside what was once the Netherlands' most notorious prison, is staffed and run by asylum-seekers.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
One month after Mexico's earthquake
Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.