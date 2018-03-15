Edition:
March Madness

Rhode Island Rams guard Jared Terrell in action against Oklahoma Sooners guard Kameron McGusty and center Jamuni McNeace during the first half in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Kansas Jayhawks guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk shoots against the Pennsylvania Quakers in the first half in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at INTRUST Bank Arena. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Johnathan Williams dunks in the first half against the UNC-Greensboro Spartans during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at Taco Bell Arena. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young in action against Rhode Island Rams guard Stanford Robinson during the second half in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Pennsylvania Quakers guard Darnell Foreman is defended by Kansas Jayhawks guard Devonte' Graham and center Udoka Azubuike during the first half in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at INTRUST Bank Arena. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura reacts in the first half during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at Taco Bell Arena. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Johnathan Williams and forward Rui Hachimura handle the ball as UNC-Greensboro Spartans forward James Dickey fouls in the first half during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at Taco Bell Arena. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Oklahoma Sooners guard Christian James drives to the basket against Rhode Island Rams forward Andre Berry during the second half in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Tennessee Volunteers forward Admiral Schofield drives to the basket as Wright State Raiders guard Mark Hughes defends during the first half in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Oklahoma Sooners center Jamuni McNeace blocks a shot against the Rhode Island Rams during the first half in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Tennessee Volunteers forward Kyle Alexander reaches for the ball as Wright State Raiders center Loudon Love defends during the first half in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Rhode Island Rams guard Jeff Dowtin takes a shot against Oklahoma Sooners guard Christian James during the first half in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
