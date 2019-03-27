March Madness
Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Powell slides into a table on the sidelines after saving the ball from going out of bounds against the Wofford Terriers. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Brandon Clarke dunks against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma Sooners guard Miles Reynolds looks to regain possession during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats forward Saddiq Bey competes for a rebound with St. Mary's Gaels forward Malik Fitts and forward Dan Sheets. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas Jayhawks guard Devon Dotson has his shot blocked by Auburn Tigers forward Horace Spencer. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
A bird appears on the court before the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Tennessee Volunteers. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward falls on Bradley Braves guard Nate Kennell. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Cougars forward Fabian White Jr. battles for the ball with Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kyle Young and Buckeyes forward Andre Wesson. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats forward Jermaine Samuels reacts after scoring against the St. Mary's Gaels. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson is guarded by UCF Knights center Tacko Fall. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Ohio State Buckeyes mascot reacts on the court during a stoppage in play. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Cougars players celebrate after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Florida State Seminoles guard Terance Mann reacts after a score against the Murray State Racers. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo Bulls guard CJ Massinburg passes as Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Tariq Owens defends. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson leaps onto a media table while battling for the ball with Houston Cougars guard Galen Robinson Jr. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Amir Coffey shoots against Michigan State Spartans forward Xavier Tillman. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma Sooners guard Aaron Calixte shoots around Mississippi Rebels forward KJ Buffen. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Duke Blue Devils forward Cam Reddish loses control of the ball while defended by UCF Knights forward Collin Smith. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Liberty Flames forward Scottie James falls onto a court side table as he chases a ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
The shoes of Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
