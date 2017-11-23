Edition:
March of the mariachis

Mariachis play music during a service to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians, at Garibaldi square in Mexico City, Mexico, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A bow tie with an image of Santa Cecilia is pictured during a service at Garibaldi square in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mariachis play music during a service to celebrate Santa Cecilia at Garibaldi square in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A pin of Santa Cecilia is pictured on a mariachi's costume during a service at Garibaldi square in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A mariachi walks in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

