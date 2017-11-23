March of the mariachis
Mariachis play music during a service to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians, at Garibaldi square in Mexico City, Mexico, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A bow tie with an image of Santa Cecilia is pictured during a service at Garibaldi square in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mariachis play music during a service to celebrate Santa Cecilia at Garibaldi square in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A pin of Santa Cecilia is pictured on a mariachi's costume during a service at Garibaldi square in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A mariachi walks in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Next Slideshows
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip mark platinum anniversary
Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip mark their platinum wedding anniversary with a small family get-together, a far cry from the pomp and celebration...
When models fall
When fashion models take a tumble on the runway.
Delhi's toxic smog
A thick cloud of toxic smog 12 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey
President Donald Trump pardons his first National Thanksgiving turkey.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Zimbabwe celebrates
People dance and car horns blare on the streets of Harare after Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe's president.
The rule of Mugabe
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule.
Bill Clinton visits Puerto Rico
The former president visits the U.S. territory two months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip mark platinum anniversary
Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip mark their platinum wedding anniversary with a small family get-together, a far cry from the pomp and celebration which greeted their marriage 70 years ago.