Pictures | Mon Oct 15, 2018 | 3:46pm EDT

'March of the Migrant' heads north

A man carries a child as he walks with other Hondurans fleeing poverty and violence as they move in a caravan toward the United States, on the west side of Honduras October 14, 2018. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
A woman sleeps with her baby on the west side of Honduras October 14, 2018. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
Hondurans travel in a truck as part of their journey after leaving Ocotepeque, Honduras October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Children help each other get dressed in Ocotepeque, Honduras October 14, 2018. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
Hondurans rest inside the local church after a long walk in Ocotepeque, Honduras October 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Hondurans wait for donated food, outside the local church in Ocotepeque Honduras October 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
A child sits on luggage being dragged by his grandfather on the west side of Honduras October 14, 2018. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
A Hondurans with blistered feet rests in Ocotepeque, Honduras October 14, 2018. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
A travel bag belonging to a Honduran in Ocotepeque, Honduras October 14, 2018. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
Hondurans rest after a long walk during their journey in a caravan toward the United States in Ocotepeque, Honduras October 14, 2018. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
Hondurans eat as they continue the journey on the west side of Honduras October 14, 2018. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
Hondurans travel on the back of a pick up in Santa Rosa de Copan, Honduras October 14, 2018. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
Hondurans travel in a truck after leaving Ocotepeque, Honduras October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Hondurans sleep on the basketball court in a public gym in Santa Rosa de Copan, Honduras October 14, 2018. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
Hondurans play cards in a public gym in Santa Rosa de Copan, Honduras October 14, 2018. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
Hondurans rest in Ocotepeque, Honduras October 15, 2018 before continuing their journey. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Hondurans travel in a truck as part of their journey after leaving Ocotepeque, Honduras October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Hondurans walk as part of their journey after leaving Ocotepeque, Honduras October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
A child showers with water from a fire truck after a long walk in Ocotepeque, Honduras October 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Hondurans rest outside a local church in Ocotepeque, Honduras October 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
A man carries a baby as he walks with other Hondurans on the west side of Honduras October 14, 2018. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
Hondurans travel on the back of a truck on the west side of Honduras October 14, 2018. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
Hondurans reach for donated food, outside a local church in Ocotepeque, Honduras October 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
Hondurans walk as part of a caravan moving towards the United States, in Santa Rosa de Copan, Honduras October 14, 2018. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
A large group of Hondurans move in a caravan toward the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras October 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Saturday, October 13, 2018
