March of the Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby holds the Stanley Cup for fans to touch during the Stanley Cup championship parade and rally in downtown Pittsburgh. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Penguins fans line the streets and hang out of a parking garage during the parade and rally in downtown Pittsburgh. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Defenseman Kris Letang holds the Stanley Cup during the parade. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Right wing Phil Kessel waves to the crowd. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Left wing Chris Kunitz carries the Stanley Cup for fans to touch. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Right wing Patric Hornqvist reacts to the fans during the parade. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Fans crowd into Point State Park for the Stanley Cup championship parade and rally. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Goalies Marc-Andre Fleury and Matt Murray lift the Stanley Cup. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Penguins owners Ron Burkle (left) and Mario Lemieux (right) take part in the parade. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Defenseman Kris Letang holds the Stanley Cup for fans to touch. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Center Sidney Crosby holds the Stanley Cup for fans to touch. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Center Nick Bonino waves to the fans during the parade. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
General manager Jim Rutherford (left) and his family wave to fans during the parade. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Left wing Chris Kunitz holds the Stanley Cup out for fans to touch. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
CEO David Morehouse speaks. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Defenseman Olli Maatta and defenseman Justin Schultz celebrate. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Broadcasters Mike Lange (left) and Phil Bourque (right). Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Center Sidney Crosby hoists the Stanley Cup. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
Mourning soccer international Cheick Tiote
Friends and former teammates of midfielder Cheick Tiote attended a memorial service held for the player by his club Beijing Enterprises.
Best of the French Open
Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.
Quest for the Stanley Cup
The defending NHL champion Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Finals.
Real Madrid wins Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1, their third title in four years and 12th in all.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.