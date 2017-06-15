Edition:
United States
Wed Jun 14, 2017

March of the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby holds the Stanley Cup for fans to touch during the Stanley Cup championship parade and rally in downtown Pittsburgh. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Penguins fans line the streets and hang out of a parking garage during the parade and rally in downtown Pittsburgh. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Defenseman Kris Letang holds the Stanley Cup during the parade. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Right wing Phil Kessel waves to the crowd. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Left wing Chris Kunitz carries the Stanley Cup for fans to touch. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Right wing Patric Hornqvist reacts to the fans during the parade. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Fans crowd into Point State Park for the Stanley Cup championship parade and rally. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Goalies Marc-Andre Fleury and Matt Murray lift the Stanley Cup. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Penguins owners Ron Burkle (left) and Mario Lemieux (right) take part in the parade. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Defenseman Kris Letang holds the Stanley Cup for fans to touch. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Center Sidney Crosby holds the Stanley Cup for fans to touch. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Center Nick Bonino waves to the fans during the parade. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
General manager Jim Rutherford (left) and his family wave to fans during the parade. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Left wing Chris Kunitz holds the Stanley Cup out for fans to touch. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
CEO David Morehouse speaks. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Defenseman Olli Maatta and defenseman Justin Schultz celebrate. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Broadcasters Mike Lange (left) and Phil Bourque (right). Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Center Sidney Crosby hoists the Stanley Cup. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
