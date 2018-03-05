Edition:
March4Women in London

A child dressed as a suffragette demonstrates during the March4Women event in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Protestors hold placards as they demonstrate during the March4Women event. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
A rosette sits on the jacket of a protestor as she marches during the March4Women event. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
A child dressed as a suffragette demonstrates during the March4Women event. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
A protestor holds her smartphone as she demonstrates during the March4Women event. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Protestors hold placards as they demonstrate during the March4Women event. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
A woman dressed as a suffragette listens during speeches at the March4Women event. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Protestors hold placards as they demonstrate during the March4Women event. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
A protestor holds a placard as she marches during the March4Women event. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
