Marchers at Get Out the Vote rally in North Carolina say police pepper-sprayed them
Law enforcement officers spray protesters shortly after a moment of silence during a Get Out The Vote march in Graham, North Carolina, October 31, 2020. Peaceful participants at a rally in the small North Carolina city to turn out the vote ahead of...more
A woman's eyes are washed from pepper spray deployed by police. Videos showed officers firing pepper spray into the crowd in Graham, a city of about 15,000 located about 40 miles from Raleigh-Durham. North Carolina is a crucial battleground state in...more
A police vehicle leads a Get Out The Vote march in Graham, North Carolina. The Graham Police Department said officers took action after participants at the rally failed to obey warnings to disperse. The state's Democratic governor described the...more
Rally organizer Reverend Greg Drumwright is detained. Shon Green, a 28-year-old activist who helped organize the protest, along with Drumwright, a Black social justice organizer, said police abruptly ordered an end to a peaceful rally, which had been...more
A sheriff's deputy holds a non-lethal weapon during a Get Out The Vote march in Graham. "There was no explanation or anything," Green said in a telephone interview. "They started pulling out their guns and grabbing their weapons. Then they started...more
Lawyer Jamie Paulen reacts to pepper spray deployed by police. The Graham Police Department, in a press release, said officers directed pepper spray into the ground after rally participants failed to follow a command to stop blocking a road....more
A man is detained by Graham Police officers after a moment of silence during a Get Out The Vote march in Graham. "As a result of actions that occurred within the rally, on courthouse grounds, the assembly reached a level of conduct that led to the...more
Tomas Murawski, a reporter from The Alamance News is detained by a Graham Police officer after a moment of silence. The Burlington Times-News newspaper said one of its reporters was among those pepper-sprayed and said they did not hear any warning...more
A police officer carries a bottle of pepper spray. Protester Amy Cooper, 31, said that youngsters and the elderly were among those attacked. "I saw it hit a child," she said of the pepper spray. "She got it straight in the mouth and she vomited...more
Organizers address a Get Out The Vote march. In a statement posted on Twitter, Governor Roy Cooper said that peaceful demonstrators "should be able to have their voices heard and voter intimidation in any form cannot be tolerated." Anthony...more
Women carry pro-Trump, thin blue line and Confederate flags near a Get Out The Vote march. Anthony Crider/Handout via REUTERS
A man is detained by Graham Police officers after a moment of silence. Dreama Caldwell, who is a candidate for Alamance County commissioner, told Reuters that officers were to blame. "The only violence that happened today was from the police," she...more
An onlooker gestures during a Get Out The Vote march. Anthony Crider/Handout via REUTERS
A camouflaged sheriff's deputy wearing a thin blue line flag as a scarf stands near a Get Out The Vote march. Anthony Crider/Handout via REUTERS
An onlooker wearing a President Trump mask and All Lives Matter mask observes a Get Out The Vote march. Anthony Crider/Handout via REUTERS
A man sits near a sign referring to U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin before a Get Out The Vote march. Anthony Crider/Handout via REUTERS
A man is detained by Graham Police officers after a moment of silence. Anthony Crider/Handout via REUTERS
A police vehicle follows a Get Out The Vote march. Anthony Crider/Handout via REUTERS
A woman reacts to pepper spray deployed by police at a Get Out The Vote march. Anthony Crider/Handout via REUTERS
A man wearing an Angel costume attends a Get Out The Vote march in Graham. Anthony Crider/Handout via REUTERS
A woman reacts to pepper spray deployed by police at a Get Out The Vote march in Graham. Anthony Crider/Handout via REUTERS
Reverend Greg Drumwright, an organizer who was arrested after police cracked down with pepper spray on protesters who were marching to the polls, speaks to supporters outside the county jail shortly after his release in Graham. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
An onlooker gestures during a Get Out The Vote march in Graham. Anthony Crider/Handout via REUTERS
Women embrace near law enforcement officers during a Get Out The Vote march in Graham. Anthony Crider/Handout via REUTERS
A man is detained by Graham Police officers during a Get Out The Vote march in Graham. Anthony Crider/Handout via REUTERS
People in a building view a truck carrying pro-Trump flags which passed by a Get Out The Vote march in Graham. Anthony Crider/Handout via REUTERS
Reverend Greg Drumwright, an organizer who was arrested after police cracked down with pepper spray on protesters who were marching to the polls, speaks to supporters outside the county jail shortly after his release in Graham. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
