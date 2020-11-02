Marchers at Get Out the Vote rally in North Carolina say police pepper-sprayed them

A man is detained by Graham Police officers after a moment of silence during a Get Out The Vote march in Graham. "As a result of actions that occurred within the rally, on courthouse grounds, the assembly reached a level of conduct that led to the...more

A man is detained by Graham Police officers after a moment of silence during a Get Out The Vote march in Graham. "As a result of actions that occurred within the rally, on courthouse grounds, the assembly reached a level of conduct that led to the rally being deemed unsafe and unlawful by unified command," the police statement said. Following warnings that force would be used if people did not disperse after 5 minutes, the department said officers used the pepper spray after several people still remained. Anthony Crider/Handout via REUTERS

