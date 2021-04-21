Mariners train to avoid another Suez Canal jam on French lake
A pilot steers a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship, named the Spirit of Port Revel, on a lake at the Port Revel Shiphandling Training Centre in Saint-Pierre-de-Bressieux, France, April 19, 2021. Located in the foothills of the Alps, the...more
Francois Mayor, managing director of Port Revel, steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal. This stretch of water was built to train ship captains and maritime pilots how to navigate the...more
Francois Mayor steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal. The channel is built to one twenty-fifth the scale of a section of the real Suez Canal. Trainees have to steer through scale models...more
Francois Mayor steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal. During training on the mini-Suez canal, instructors simulate steering problems and engine outages to see how the trainees react....more
Instructor Philippe Boulanger conducts a training course as a pilot steers a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship, named the Spirit of Port Revel. There is also a mini-San Francisco Bay, and an imitation Port Arthur, Texas, for lessons on...more
An employee works on a scaled-down model of a tug in a workshop. Mayor said the incident with the Ever Given, which blocked the Suez canal for six days and choked global trade, may prompt shipping companies to send their staff for refresher...more
A pilot steers a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship named the Spirit of Port Revel. "After each accident... we see new clients coming," said Mayor. "The cost of training at Port Revel is nothing like the cost of having a vessel like that...more
A employee works on a scaled-down model of a tanker inside the workshop. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Francois Mayor steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Instructor Philippe Boulanger conducts a training course as a pilot steers a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship named the Spirit of Port Revel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An employee works in a workshop at the Port Revel Shiphandling Training Centre. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Francois Mayor steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An employee walks past a scaled-down model of a carrier. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Instructor Philippe Boulanger talks to pilots as they steer a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship named the Spirit of Port Revel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Instructor Philippe Boulanger conducts a training course as a pilot steers a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship named the Spirit of Port Revel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Francois Mayor steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on the lake. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Instructor Philippe Boulanger conducts a training course as a pilot steers a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship named the Spirit of Port Revel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
