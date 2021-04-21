Mariners train to avoid another Suez Canal jam on French lake

Francois Mayor steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal. The channel is built to one twenty-fifth the scale of a section of the real Suez Canal. Trainees have to steer through scale models...more

Francois Mayor steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal. The channel is built to one twenty-fifth the scale of a section of the real Suez Canal. Trainees have to steer through scale models of massive container ships without getting stuck. "It's a bit hard to recreate sandstorms," said Mayor. "But we have gusts of wind which will push our ship to one side or another." REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

