Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Apr 21, 2021 | 3:42pm EDT

Mariners train to avoid another Suez Canal jam on French lake

A pilot steers a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship, named the Spirit of Port Revel, on a lake at the Port Revel Shiphandling Training Centre in Saint-Pierre-de-Bressieux, France, April 19, 2021. Located in the foothills of the Alps, the Port Revel facility is designed to replicate some of the trickiest spots in global shipping. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A pilot steers a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship, named the Spirit of Port Revel, on a lake at the Port Revel Shiphandling Training Centre in Saint-Pierre-de-Bressieux, France, April 19, 2021. Located in the foothills of the Alps, the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
A pilot steers a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship, named the Spirit of Port Revel, on a lake at the Port Revel Shiphandling Training Centre in Saint-Pierre-de-Bressieux, France, April 19, 2021. Located in the foothills of the Alps, the Port Revel facility is designed to replicate some of the trickiest spots in global shipping. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
1 / 17
Francois Mayor, managing director of Port Revel, steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal. This stretch of water was built to train ship captains and maritime pilots how to navigate the Suez Canal -- a skill now in the spotlight after the Ever Given cargo ship got wedged in the Egyptian waterway last month in high winds and a sandstorm. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Francois Mayor, managing director of Port Revel, steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal. This stretch of water was built to train ship captains and maritime pilots how to navigate the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Francois Mayor, managing director of Port Revel, steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal. This stretch of water was built to train ship captains and maritime pilots how to navigate the Suez Canal -- a skill now in the spotlight after the Ever Given cargo ship got wedged in the Egyptian waterway last month in high winds and a sandstorm. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
2 / 17
Francois Mayor steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal. The channel is built to one twenty-fifth the scale of a section of the real Suez Canal. Trainees have to steer through scale models of massive container ships without getting stuck. "It's a bit hard to recreate sandstorms," said Mayor. "But we have gusts of wind which will push our ship to one side or another." REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Francois Mayor steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal. The channel is built to one twenty-fifth the scale of a section of the real Suez Canal. Trainees have to steer through scale models...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Francois Mayor steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal. The channel is built to one twenty-fifth the scale of a section of the real Suez Canal. Trainees have to steer through scale models of massive container ships without getting stuck. "It's a bit hard to recreate sandstorms," said Mayor. "But we have gusts of wind which will push our ship to one side or another." REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
3 / 17
Francois Mayor steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal. During training on the mini-Suez canal, instructors simulate steering problems and engine outages to see how the trainees react. "You have little space to maneuver. You have to be particularly focussed," said Mayor. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Francois Mayor steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal. During training on the mini-Suez canal, instructors simulate steering problems and engine outages to see how the trainees react....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Francois Mayor steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal. During training on the mini-Suez canal, instructors simulate steering problems and engine outages to see how the trainees react. "You have little space to maneuver. You have to be particularly focussed," said Mayor. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
4 / 17
Instructor Philippe Boulanger conducts a training course as a pilot steers a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship, named the Spirit of Port Revel. There is also a mini-San Francisco Bay, and an imitation Port Arthur, Texas, for lessons on docking and maneuvering cruise ships and tankers in crowded ports. Under-water turbines replicate currents and waves. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Instructor Philippe Boulanger conducts a training course as a pilot steers a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship, named the Spirit of Port Revel. There is also a mini-San Francisco Bay, and an imitation Port Arthur, Texas, for lessons on...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Instructor Philippe Boulanger conducts a training course as a pilot steers a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship, named the Spirit of Port Revel. There is also a mini-San Francisco Bay, and an imitation Port Arthur, Texas, for lessons on docking and maneuvering cruise ships and tankers in crowded ports. Under-water turbines replicate currents and waves. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
5 / 17
An employee works on a scaled-down model of a tug in a workshop. Mayor said the incident with the Ever Given, which blocked the Suez canal for six days and choked global trade, may prompt shipping companies to send their staff for refresher courses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

An employee works on a scaled-down model of a tug in a workshop. Mayor said the incident with the Ever Given, which blocked the Suez canal for six days and choked global trade, may prompt shipping companies to send their staff for refresher...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
An employee works on a scaled-down model of a tug in a workshop. Mayor said the incident with the Ever Given, which blocked the Suez canal for six days and choked global trade, may prompt shipping companies to send their staff for refresher courses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
6 / 17
A pilot steers a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship named the Spirit of Port Revel. "After each accident... we see new clients coming," said Mayor. "The cost of training at Port Revel is nothing like the cost of having a vessel like that stuck for a day." REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A pilot steers a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship named the Spirit of Port Revel. "After each accident... we see new clients coming," said Mayor. "The cost of training at Port Revel is nothing like the cost of having a vessel like that...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
A pilot steers a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship named the Spirit of Port Revel. "After each accident... we see new clients coming," said Mayor. "The cost of training at Port Revel is nothing like the cost of having a vessel like that stuck for a day." REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
7 / 17
A employee works on a scaled-down model of a tanker inside the workshop. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A employee works on a scaled-down model of a tanker inside the workshop. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
A employee works on a scaled-down model of a tanker inside the workshop. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
8 / 17
Francois Mayor steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Francois Mayor steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Francois Mayor steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
9 / 17
Instructor Philippe Boulanger conducts a training course as a pilot steers a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship named the Spirit of Port Revel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Instructor Philippe Boulanger conducts a training course as a pilot steers a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship named the Spirit of Port Revel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Instructor Philippe Boulanger conducts a training course as a pilot steers a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship named the Spirit of Port Revel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
10 / 17
An employee works in a workshop at the Port Revel Shiphandling Training Centre. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

An employee works in a workshop at the Port Revel Shiphandling Training Centre. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
An employee works in a workshop at the Port Revel Shiphandling Training Centre. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
11 / 17
Francois Mayor steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Francois Mayor steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Francois Mayor steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
12 / 17
An employee walks past a scaled-down model of a carrier. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

An employee walks past a scaled-down model of a carrier. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
An employee walks past a scaled-down model of a carrier. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
13 / 17
Instructor Philippe Boulanger talks to pilots as they steer a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship named the Spirit of Port Revel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Instructor Philippe Boulanger talks to pilots as they steer a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship named the Spirit of Port Revel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Instructor Philippe Boulanger talks to pilots as they steer a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship named the Spirit of Port Revel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
14 / 17
Instructor Philippe Boulanger conducts a training course as a pilot steers a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship named the Spirit of Port Revel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Instructor Philippe Boulanger conducts a training course as a pilot steers a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship named the Spirit of Port Revel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Instructor Philippe Boulanger conducts a training course as a pilot steers a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship named the Spirit of Port Revel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
15 / 17
Francois Mayor steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on the lake. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Francois Mayor steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on the lake. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Francois Mayor steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on the lake. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
16 / 17
Instructor Philippe Boulanger conducts a training course as a pilot steers a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship named the Spirit of Port Revel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Instructor Philippe Boulanger conducts a training course as a pilot steers a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship named the Spirit of Port Revel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Instructor Philippe Boulanger conducts a training course as a pilot steers a scaled-down model of an ULCS container ship named the Spirit of Port Revel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Half of all U.S. adults have at least one COVID shot

Half of all U.S. adults have at least one COVID shot

Next Slideshows

Half of all U.S. adults have at least one COVID shot

Half of all U.S. adults have at least one COVID shot

More than half of American adults have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the CDC, and a third of adults have been fully vaccinated.

2:46pm EDT
Ohio police kill Black teenage girl Ma'Khia Bryant

Ohio police kill Black teenage girl Ma'Khia Bryant

Police in Columbus, Ohio, fatally shot a 16-year-old Black girl after confronting her while responding to a report of a person armed with a knife.

2:31pm EDT
Crematoriums in India overwhelmed as COVID deaths hit record

Crematoriums in India overwhelmed as COVID deaths hit record

Crematoriums in India are trying to cope with an influx of bodies as deaths from COVID hit a new record.

10:07am EDT
Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin

Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin

Sketches from the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd, as jurors start deliberations.

9:03am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Thousands in Moscow rally for hunger-striking Navalny

Thousands in Moscow rally for hunger-striking Navalny

Thousands of protesters gather in Moscow to support jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny amid his failing health.

Half of all U.S. adults have at least one COVID shot

Half of all U.S. adults have at least one COVID shot

More than half of American adults have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the CDC, and a third of adults have been fully vaccinated.

Ohio police kill Black teenage girl Ma'Khia Bryant

Ohio police kill Black teenage girl Ma'Khia Bryant

Police in Columbus, Ohio, fatally shot a 16-year-old Black girl after confronting her while responding to a report of a person armed with a knife.

Crematoriums in India overwhelmed as COVID deaths hit record

Crematoriums in India overwhelmed as COVID deaths hit record

Crematoriums in India are trying to cope with an influx of bodies as deaths from COVID hit a new record.

Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin

Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin

Sketches from the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd, as jurors start deliberations.

Derek Chauvin found guilty in murder of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin found guilty in murder of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the deadly arrest of George Floyd, a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcement's treatment of Black Americans.

The holy month of Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan

Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second year, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.

Satellite images show Russian military buildup along Ukraine border

Satellite images show Russian military buildup along Ukraine border

Satellite imagery captured in recent weeks shows increased Russian military activity in Crimea and on the Ukraine-Russia border.

Firefighters battle mountain fire outside Cape Town

Firefighters battle mountain fire outside Cape Town

South African firefighters contained a wildfire along Cape Town's Table Mountain more than 24 hours after it began, damaging historical sites and forcing people to evacuate their homes and schools.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast