Pictures | Tue Apr 10, 2018 | 8:15pm EDT

Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing regarding the company�s use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Mark Zuckerberg is surrounded by members of the media as he arrives to testify. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Mark Zuckerberg listens to opening statements prior to testifying. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing. REUTERS/Win Mcnamee/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees hearing. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) (L) looks on as Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) holds up Facebook's privacy agreement. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Mark Zuckerberg listens while testifying. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees hearing. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Mark Zuckerberg testifies. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Mark Zuckerberg responds to a question about his own personal information becoming public as he testifies. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Mark Zuckerberg greets Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Sen. John Thune (R-SD) following the Judiciary and Commerce Committee hearing. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Chelsea Hornick-Becker of Avaaz.org holds a protest sign in front of dozens of cardboard cut-outs of Mark Zuckerberg outside of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Annamarie Rienzi waits in line to see Mark Zuckerberg testify in the Hart Senate Office Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
