Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing regarding the company�s use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Mark Zuckerberg is surrounded by members of the media as he arrives to testify. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Mark Zuckerberg listens to opening statements prior to testifying. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing. REUTERS/Win Mcnamee/Pool
Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees hearing. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) (L) looks on as Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) holds up Facebook's privacy agreement. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Mark Zuckerberg listens while testifying. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees hearing. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Mark Zuckerberg testifies. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool
Mark Zuckerberg responds to a question about his own personal information becoming public as he testifies. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Mark Zuckerberg greets Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Sen. John Thune (R-SD) following the Judiciary and Commerce Committee hearing. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Chelsea Hornick-Becker of Avaaz.org holds a protest sign in front of dozens of cardboard cut-outs of Mark Zuckerberg outside of the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Annamarie Rienzi waits in line to see Mark Zuckerberg testify in the Hart Senate Office Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Next Slideshows
French police clash with eco-activists
French police swoop in to clear eco-activists and anarchists from a site in western France that had been planned as a new airport.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Deadly protests on Gaza-Israel border
Scenes from a week of protests at the Gaza-Israel border in which 30 Palestinians have been killed.
Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border
Unfazed by tough talk from President Trump, migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest crossing points for those trying...
MORE IN PICTURES
French police clash with eco-activists
French police swoop in to clear eco-activists and anarchists from a site in western France that had been planned as a new airport.
China's DIY machines
From homemade Lamborghinis to submarines, a look at some unique inventions and self-made projects made in China.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Best of the Commonwealth Games
Highlights from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Deadly protests on Gaza-Israel border
Scenes from a week of protests at the Gaza-Israel border in which 30 Palestinians have been killed.
Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border
Unfazed by tough talk from President Trump, migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest crossing points for those trying to enter the United States illegally.
Catch and release migrants
President Trump signed a memorandum on Friday ordering the end of a policy known as "catch and release," in which illegal immigrants are released from detention while awaiting a court hearing on their status.
Emotional vigil for Canadian hockey team
Mourners gather at the home arena for the Humboldt Broncos to remember the victims of a fatal bus accident in Saskatchewan.
Bill Cosby retrial begins
Bill Cosby is facing his second criminal trial on charges that he drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand at his home in suburban Philadelphia more than 14 years ago. The first trial end in a mistrial last June when the jury could not come to a verdict.