Marking 75 years since Victory in Europe Day

Phil and Joy Middleton dance outside their home in Capel on the 75th Anniversary of VE Day, Capel, Britain, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
A woman mourns at a grave of a Russian soldier in the Olsany cemetery to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Prague, Czech Republic, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
A woman with red roses visits the Soviet War Memorial at Treptower Park in Berlin, Germany, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows conduct a fly past over the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London, Britain May 8, 2020. SAC Connor Tierney/UK Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright 2020/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
A man uses pebbles to make a VE sign in front of the statue of soldier 'Tommy', a war statue by artist Ray Lonsdale in Seaham, Britain May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
A man is pushed on a wheelchair among graves of Russian soldiers at the Olsany cemetery to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Prague, Czech Republic, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Women stand among graves of Russian soldiers at the Olsany cemetery in Prague, Czech Republic, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Flowers stuck in the gun barrel of a tank at the German-Russian Museum in Karlshorst on Victory Day in Berlin, Germany, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy carries a candle as he visits the World War Two monument in the settlement of Milove, which is divided by the border between Ukraine and Russia, in Luhansk region, Ukraine May 8, 2020. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Local residents wearing protective face masks look out of the window during a military parade organized personally for World War Two veteran Pavel Zakharchenko, who participated in the Battle of Berlin, ahead of the Victory Day celebrations in Stavropol, Russia May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, German Parliament President Wolfgang Schaeuble, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Brandenburg's state premier Dietmar Woidke and Andreas Vosskuhle, President of Germany's Constitutional Court attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Neue Wache Memorial in Berlin, Germany, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
A house is seen with a flag in Streatham to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of VE Day, London, Britain, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
People gather at the Soviet War Memorial at Treptower Park in Berlin, Germany, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
A veteran is applauded at The Cenotaph in Westminster during a two minute silence on the 75th Anniversary of VE Day in London, Britain, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson observes a two-minute silence at Downing Street, in London, Britain May 8, 2020. Jon Bond/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
A officer plays the trumpet in St James's Park during a two minute silence to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of VE Day, London, Britain, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Paramedics and a firefighter observe a two-minute silence to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of VE Day in St James's Park, London, Britain, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Men carry a Russian national flag among graves of Russian soldiers at the Olsany cemetery in Prague, Czech Republic, May 8, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team Red Arrows fly past Horse Guards on the 75th Anniversary of VE Day in London, Britain, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
A man poses in front of the statue of soldier 'Tommy', a war statue by artist Ray Lonsdale, during sunrise on the 75th Anniversary of VE Day, in Seaham, Britain May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
