Marking Canada's 150
Clara Swain looks on with a painted face as she participates in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with "Canada 150" celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People stand in front of a large inflatable duck installation on the waterfront during Canada Day in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie.
Indigenous rights activists hold a sign reading "150+ Years of Genocide", after the "Unsettle Canada Day 150 Picnic" in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Britain's Prince Charles inspects the honor guard at the Peacekeeping Monument in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire, and children Hadrien, Ella-Grace, and Xavier take part in Canada Day celebrations with Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in Ottawa. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Canadian-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup soldiers celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Confederation on Canada Day at Adazi Military Base, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Lee Kim poses during the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People watch the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Fireworks explode from CN Tower over the skyline on Canada Day in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Fireworks explode over Ottawa's Parliament Hill in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie.
Britain's Prince Charles greets crowds outside the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
People hold Canadian flags with hockey sticks from inside a car during the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a selfie during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Indigenous rights activists march after the "Unsettle Canada Day 150 Picnic" in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People watch the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People participate in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Canadian-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup soldiers play street hockey during the 150th anniversary of the Confederation on Canada Day celebrations at Adazi Military Base, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Britain's Prince Charles meets with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Despite the rain, people wait in a security line to enter Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the month: June
Our top photos from the past month.
Xi Jinping in Hong Kong
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Hong Kong for the 20th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule.
German lawmakers approve same-sex marriage
Germany's parliament backed the legalization of same-sex marriage in a historic vote hailed by gay activists and leftist parties but criticized by some in...
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.