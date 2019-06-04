Edition:
Marking D-Day in Normandy

World War Two D-Day veteran Mervyn Kersh from Britain places his hand on the shoulder of Norman Duncan of the U.S. as they attend a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial situated above Omaha Beach, as France prepares to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 4. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
WWII D-Day veterans, including Richard Llewellyn and Mervyn Kersh from Britain and Norman Duncan from the U.S., attend a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial situated above Omaha Beach in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 4. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
World War Two veterans are greeted by a crowd at the 3rd Infantry Division Old Hickory memorial ceremony in Mortain, France June 2. U.S. Army/Sgt. Dommnique Washington/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
D-Day veteran Raymond Wallace of the U.S. salutes as he attends a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial above Omaha Beach, June 4. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
History enthusiasts drive a vintage jeep during a re-enactment of D-Day landings on the beach, in Arromanches, on the Normandy coast, France, June 2. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
U.S D-Day veteran Frank DeVita pays his respects during a visit at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial situated above Omaha Beach in Colleville sur Mer, France, June 4. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
British D-Day veteran Richard Llewellyn arrives for a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial situated above Omaha Beach, in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 4. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
U.S. veteran Bill Miller, 96, from Akron, Ohio, of the 4th Infantry Division, who landed on Utah beach on D-Day, poses in front of a Liberty road marker "0" on Utah Beach in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, France, June 4. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
D-Day veteran Mervyn Kersh from Britain holds a remembrance cross as he attends a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial situated above Omaha Beach in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 4. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
History enthusiasts read a map on a vintage jeep during a re-enactment of D-Day landings in front of a pasture in la Chaussee, on the Normandy coast, France, June 4. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
D-Day veteran George Shenkle of the U.S. talks with students from France after a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial situated above Omaha Beach in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 4. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Enthusiasts enjoy a ride on a vintage army vehicle during a re-enactment of D-Day landings in Arromanches, on the Normandy coast, France June 3. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
U.S. veteran Bill Miller, 96, from Akron, Ohio, of the 4th Infantry Division, who landed on Utah beach on June 6, 1944, talks to a history enthusiast at Utah Beach in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, France, June 4. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
World War II veteran, Cliff Goodall, 94, from Amsted, North Carolina, of the 7th Naval Beach Battalion and 6th Engineer Special Brigade who landed in Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944, poses with a picture of himself in uniform as a young seaman, in Montebourg, France, June 3. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
World War II veteran, Cliff Goodall, 94 years old from Amsted, North Carolina, of the 7th Naval Beach Battalion and 6th Engineer Special Brigade, is surrounded by school children as he holds a conference in a school in Montebourg, France, June 3. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
U.S. soldier SSG Jeff Beson, 478th CA BN, of Miami, Florida, collects sand at Omaha Beach, in Vierville-sur-Mer, France, June 3. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
History enthusiasts drive a vintage jeep during a re-enactment of D-Day landings in Bayeux, on the Normandy coast, France, June 2. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
Enthusiasts stand next to the remains of Mulberry Harbour at Arromanches (Gold Beach) during a re-enactment of D-Day landings in Arromanches, on the Normandy coast, France June 3. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
Local residents in La Cambe hang up flags during preparations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Normandy landings, France, June 4. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
A man is seen dressed as a World War Two-era American pilot during Daks over Duxford, part of the 75th anniversary of D-Day at Imperial War Museum Duxford, Britain, June 4. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
