Marking D-Day in Normandy
World War Two D-Day veteran Mervyn Kersh from Britain places his hand on the shoulder of Norman Duncan of the U.S. as they attend a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial situated above Omaha Beach, as France prepares to commemorate the...more
WWII D-Day veterans, including Richard Llewellyn and Mervyn Kersh from Britain and Norman Duncan from the U.S., attend a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial situated above Omaha Beach in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 4....more
World War Two veterans are greeted by a crowd at the 3rd Infantry Division Old Hickory memorial ceremony in Mortain, France June 2. U.S. Army/Sgt. Dommnique Washington/Handout via REUTERS
D-Day veteran Raymond Wallace of the U.S. salutes as he attends a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial above Omaha Beach, June 4. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
History enthusiasts drive a vintage jeep during a re-enactment of D-Day landings on the beach, in Arromanches, on the Normandy coast, France, June 2. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
U.S D-Day veteran Frank DeVita pays his respects during a visit at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial situated above Omaha Beach in Colleville sur Mer, France, June 4. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
British D-Day veteran Richard Llewellyn arrives for a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial situated above Omaha Beach, in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 4. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
U.S. veteran Bill Miller, 96, from Akron, Ohio, of the 4th Infantry Division, who landed on Utah beach on D-Day, poses in front of a Liberty road marker "0" on Utah Beach in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, France, June 4. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
D-Day veteran Mervyn Kersh from Britain holds a remembrance cross as he attends a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial situated above Omaha Beach in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 4. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
History enthusiasts read a map on a vintage jeep during a re-enactment of D-Day landings in front of a pasture in la Chaussee, on the Normandy coast, France, June 4. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
D-Day veteran George Shenkle of the U.S. talks with students from France after a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial situated above Omaha Beach in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 4. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Enthusiasts enjoy a ride on a vintage army vehicle during a re-enactment of D-Day landings in Arromanches, on the Normandy coast, France June 3. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
U.S. veteran Bill Miller, 96, from Akron, Ohio, of the 4th Infantry Division, who landed on Utah beach on June 6, 1944, talks to a history enthusiast at Utah Beach in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, France, June 4. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
World War II veteran, Cliff Goodall, 94, from Amsted, North Carolina, of the 7th Naval Beach Battalion and 6th Engineer Special Brigade who landed in Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944, poses with a picture of himself in uniform as a young seaman, in...more
World War II veteran, Cliff Goodall, 94 years old from Amsted, North Carolina, of the 7th Naval Beach Battalion and 6th Engineer Special Brigade, is surrounded by school children as he holds a conference in a school in Montebourg, France, June 3....more
U.S. soldier SSG Jeff Beson, 478th CA BN, of Miami, Florida, collects sand at Omaha Beach, in Vierville-sur-Mer, France, June 3. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
History enthusiasts drive a vintage jeep during a re-enactment of D-Day landings in Bayeux, on the Normandy coast, France, June 2. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Enthusiasts stand next to the remains of Mulberry Harbour at Arromanches (Gold Beach) during a re-enactment of D-Day landings in Arromanches, on the Normandy coast, France June 3. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Local residents in La Cambe hang up flags during preparations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Normandy landings, France, June 4. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A man is seen dressed as a World War Two-era American pilot during Daks over Duxford, part of the 75th anniversary of D-Day at Imperial War Museum Duxford, Britain, June 4. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Next Slideshows
Remembering Tiananmen
People in Hong Kong, Taiwan and around the world commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989 with vigils, museum exhibits and...
Trump's state visit to the UK
Britain rolls out the red carpet for President Donald Trump's three-day state visit, with royal pomp and pageantry, politics and historical commemorations for...
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Chernobyl tourism driven by HBO show
The success of a television miniseries examining the world's worst nuclear accident at Chernobyl has driven up the number of tourists wanting to see the plant...
MORE IN PICTURES
Remembering Tiananmen
People in Hong Kong, Taiwan and around the world commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989 with vigils, museum exhibits and speeches.
Trump's state visit to the UK
Britain rolls out the red carpet for President Donald Trump's three-day state visit, with royal pomp and pageantry, politics and historical commemorations for D-Day.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Chernobyl tourism driven by HBO show
The success of a television miniseries examining the world's worst nuclear accident at Chernobyl has driven up the number of tourists wanting to see the plant and the ghostly abandoned town that surrounds it.
'Trump baby' balloon flies outside British parliament
A giant inflatable blimp depicting Donald Trump as a sneering baby in a diaper flew outside the British parliament in London on Tuesday ahead of protests.
Supporters and protesters greet Trump in Britain
Thousands protested in central London against President Trump's pomp-laden state visit to Britain, but numbers were well down on the tens of thousands who gathered to oppose his visit last year.
Tiananmen Square protests
Scenes from China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Best of the French Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.