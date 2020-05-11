Marking Mother's Day amid the coronavirus

Su Wilson, left, smiles as she holds up her phone with other family members on video chat as she visits her mother Chun Liu, a resident who had tested positive for coronavirus in March, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility...more

Su Wilson, left, smiles as she holds up her phone with other family members on video chat as she visits her mother Chun Liu, a resident who had tested positive for coronavirus in March, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several coronavirus deaths in Kirkland, Washington, May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

