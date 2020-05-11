Marking Mother's Day amid the coronavirus
A woman shows her mother family pictures through a window on Mother's Day in Neuss, Germany, May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Pianist Rodrigo Cunha serenades from an open truck the lonely mothers in quarantine in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Locals listen to a band singing along a street and receive flowers from volunteers as a convoy of Fatih Municipality celebrates Mother's Day in Istanbul, Turkey, May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Mariachi group, traditional Mexican musicians, serenade and play music which will be shown online in Mexico City, Mexico, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Roberto Ruiz visits his mother, Elena Filippi, 80, in a retirement residence and talks with her through the transparent separation screen used as a precaution against coronavirus in Vina del Mar, Chile May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Women and relatives of missing people take part in a march to demand help from the Mexican government, in finding their loved ones in Mexico City, Mexico May 10, 2020. Face Masks reads "Where Are Our Daughters? Justice". REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Su Wilson, left, smiles as she holds up her phone with other family members on video chat as she visits her mother Chun Liu, a resident who had tested positive for coronavirus in March, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility...more
A man arrives with flowers while municipal workers guard the entrance of the cemetery due to the government announcement to close it during the weekend of Mother's Day in Mexico City, Mexico May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
The Hassebroek family have a video call for Mother's Day with grandparents and extended family in Brooklyn, New York, May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Ashley Van Dorp of Abbotsford shows her mother, Susan Halewood of Blaine, Washington, her Mother's Day gift as the family gathered for Mother's Day along the Canada-U.S. border, closed to non-essential travel in Langley, British Columbia, Canada May...more
Female medical workers react as members of the Mexican National Guard Orchestra perform outside a hospital, in Monterrey, Mexico May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A family visits their family member on Mother's Day at Orchard Villa Retirement Residence, after several residents died of the coronavirus in Pickering, Ontario, Canada May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A brother and a sister visit their mother on Mother's Day in a special chamber at a retirement home that was built to enable visits of relatives in Neuss, Germany, May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Naomi Hassebroek pulls weeds from the garden on Mother's Day in Brooklyn, New York, May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A family carries groceries from a Mother's Day food distribution event organized by the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor in Los Angeles, California, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A mother enjoys with her child a serenade by a Mariachi band, traditional Mexican musicians, in Mexico City, Mexico May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Women and relatives of missing people take part in a march to demand help from the Mexican government, in finding their loved ones in Mexico City, Mexico May 10, 2020. The face mask reads: "How to find you?". REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Bridget Parkhill, left, watches as sister Carmen Gray and Brian Parkhill work on setting up a bird feeder for Carmen and Bridget's mother Susan Hailey on Mother's Day at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several...more
Daniel and Cheryl Sanchez, of Seattle, Washington, introduce their two week old baby to grandparents Rosemary and Roland Berezan of Surrey, during a roadside meet up along the Canada-U.S. border, closed to non-essential travel as the family gathered...more
A man, accompanied by his family and a dog, visits his mother on Mother's Day at Orchard Villa Retirement Residence, after several residents died of the coronavirus in Pickering, Ontario, Canada May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A nurse reacts as members of the Mexican National Guard Orchestra perform outside a hospital, in Monterrey, Mexico May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
An elderly woman holds flowers as she listens to traditional music in Mexico City, Mexico, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Families wait in line to receive groceries during a Mother's Day food distribution event organized by the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor in Los Angeles, California, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
An isolated patient in a hotel, used as a quarantine center, shows a sign that reads in Spanish: "Mom this is for you, I love you" as he listens to a group of mariachis as part of Mother's Day celebrations in Antiguo Cuscatlan, San Salvador, El...more
