Marking one year since the death of Elijah McClain
People gather to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Elijah McClain's death, in Denver, Colorado, August 23, 2020. Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man died after being placed in a chokehold by police in Aurora, Colorado. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Noah and his older sister visit a mural of Elijah McClain ahead of the one year anniversary of his death in Denver, Colorado, August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Balloons in the design of a rosary float in the sky during a gathering in Denver, Colorado, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
People dance in celebration of Elijah McClain's life in Denver, Colorado, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A person sits next to a sign as people gather to commemorate Elijah McClain's death in Denver, Colorado, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Activist Candice Bailey addresses the audience at a rally to protest police violence in the lead up to the anniversary of Elijah McClain's death in Denver, Colorado, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Monique Brooks-Roberts plays her violin at a gathering in Denver, Colorado, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A person raises a fist as people gather to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Elijah McClain's death, in Denver, Colorado, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Music sheets and a violin bow are seen as violinists play in honor of Elijah McClain at a commemoration of the one-year anniversary of his death, in Denver, Colorado, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A delegation of people calling for justice for Breonna Taylor arrives from Louisville, Kentucky, and unites with the McClain family to protest police violence in the lead up to the one year anniversary of Elijah McClain's death in Denver, Colorado,...more
People raise their fists in front of a smoky sunset caused by wildfires in the state, during a protest against police violence in the lead up to the one year anniversary of Elijah McClain's death in Denver, Colorado, August 22, 2020....more
Antonio Dilworth, a member of a delegation of people who arrived from Louisville, Kentucky, calling for justice for Breonna Taylor attends a rally in Denver to protest police violence in the lead up to the one year anniversary of Elijah McClain's...more
