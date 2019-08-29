Marking the arrival of slaves in Virginia, 400 years on

Members of the African Queen Mothers participate in a sunrise service and spiritual cleansing ceremony in remembrance of the 400 year anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Virginia, in Hampton, Virginia, August 24, 2019. This...more

Members of the African Queen Mothers participate in a sunrise service and spiritual cleansing ceremony in remembrance of the 400 year anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Virginia, in Hampton, Virginia, August 24, 2019. This month marks 400 years since the first recorded African slaves arrived in North America to work plantations in English colonies. In the centuries after, European slave traders shipped millions of African men, women and children across the Atlantic Ocean. Many died in horrific conditions on the slave boats, while survivors endured a life of misery and backbreaking farm work. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

