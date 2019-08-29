Marking the arrival of slaves in Virginia, 400 years on
Members of the African Queen Mothers participate in a sunrise service and spiritual cleansing ceremony in remembrance of the 400 year anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Virginia, in Hampton, Virginia, August 24, 2019. This...more
Members of the Africa Queen Mothers participate in a sunrise service and spiritual cleansing ceremony. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Members of the community place rose petals into Chesapeake Bay. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Zaria McCarthy participates in a sunrise service and spiritual cleansing ceremony. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
African dancers take part in the American Evolution 2019 Commemoration ceremony. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Members of the community greet one another at the Day of Healing and Nationwide Bell Ringing Ceremony. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Members of the community participate in a sunrise service and spiritual cleansing ceremony. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Members of the African Queen Mothers participate in a sunrise service and spiritual cleansing ceremony. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Rapper Common performs in commemoration of the arrival of the first Africans in Hampton, Virginia. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Members of the community participate in a sunrise service and spiritual cleansing ceremony. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Members of the Africa Queen Mothers participate in a sunrise service and spiritual cleansing ceremony. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Members of the African Queen Mothers participate in a sunrise service and spiritual cleansing ceremony. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Members of the community ring bells during the Day of Healing and Nationwide Bell Ringing Ceremony. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Members of the community participate in a sunrise service and spiritual cleansing ceremony. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Members of the community participate in a sunrise service and spiritual cleansing ceremony. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Kevin Crowder helps his son Elias Crowder create a Pan African flag at the American Evolution 2019 Commemoration. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
A woman celebrates during the Day of Healing and Nationwide Bell Ringing Ceremony. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
A woman reflects at the Day of Healing and Nationwide Bell Ringing Ceremony. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Virginia's Governor Ralph Northam delivers a speech at the 2019 African Landing Commemorative Ceremony. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Fort Monroe Superintendent Terry E. Brown rings a bell during the Day of Healing and Nationwide Bell Ringing Ceremony. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Retired Col. Charles McGee, 99, the oldest living Tuskegee Airman, greets children during the Day of Healing and Nationwide Bell Ringing Ceremony. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Author Van Jones delivers a speech at the 2019 African Landing Commemorative Ceremony. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
