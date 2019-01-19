Marking the Epiphany
A man takes a dip in icy water during celebrations for the Orthodox Epiphany in the town of Staraya Russa in Novgorod region, Russia January 18. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man takes a dip in icy water during celebrations for the Orthodox Epiphany in the settlement of Shimsk in Novgorod region, Russia, January 18. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman reacts while taking a dip in the icy waters of the Yenisei River during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia January 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man takes a dip in icy waters during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Kiev, Ukraine January 19. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Priest Sergei Ryzhov conducts a ceremony as a man takes a dip in the freezing waters of Lake Buzim during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany north of Krasnoyarsk, Russia January 19. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A woman takes a dip in the icy waters of a pond during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine January 19. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Men make a cross-shaped ice hole on the ice-covered Yenisei River during preparations for an Orthodox Christian ritual to mark the feast of Epiphany outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia January 18. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Priest Sergei Ryzhov conducts a ceremony as a woman takes a dip in the freezing waters of Lake Buzim during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany north of Krasnoyarsk, Russia January 19. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Yenisei River during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia January 19. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A boy takes a dip in icy waters of a lake on the eve of Orthodox Epiphany in Minsk, Belarus January 18. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman takes a dip in icy water to celebrate Orthodox Epiphany in the town of Staraya Russa in Novgorod region, Russia January 19. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A priest immerses a cross into a lake on the eve of Orthodox Epiphany in Minsk, Belarus January 18. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man takes a dip in icy water to celebrate Orthodox Epiphany in the town of Staraya Russa in Novgorod region, Russia January 19. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Malaya Almatinka River during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 19. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
People walk into icy waters to take a dip during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Kiev, Ukraine January 19. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A man takes a dip in icy waters of a lake on the eve of the Orthodox Epiphany near the village of Pilnitsa, Belarus, January 18. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman takes a dip in the icy waters of the Yenisei River during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia January 19. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Metropolitan of Chisinau and All Moldova Vladimir splashes water on believers during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Chisinau, Moldova January 19. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
