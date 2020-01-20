Edition:
Marking the Orthodox Epiphany

A man walks next to a cross after taking a dip in the shallow water of the Volga river during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Volgograd, Russia January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kirill Braga

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Men swim to retrieve a cross from the water during Epiphany Day celebrations in Visegrad, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 19, 2020 REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Pilgrims are reflected in a car window as they march towards the Jordan River to participate in a baptism ceremony, near Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
A man takes a dip in icy waters of the Bolshaya Almatinka river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Cadets of Automotive Armored Engineering Institute take part in a procession during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Omsk, Russia January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
A boy is washed during a baptism ceremony at the Jordan River, near Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
A man takes a dip inside a chapel during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Saint Petersburg, Russia January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Orthodox faithful jump into river Moraca during Orthodox Christian ritual to mark the feast of Epiphany in Podgorica, Montenegro, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
A priest conducts a ceremony as an inmate takes a dip in the freezing waters during celebrations of the upcoming Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany at a high-security penal colony in Omsk, Russia January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
A woman takes a dip in the water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Moscow, Russia January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
People take a dip in the water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Moscow, Russia January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Orthodox faithful jump in freezing waters of river Vardar after wooden cross marking celebration of Epiphany in Skopje, North Macedonia January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Orthodox clergy lead procession prior to ritual that mark the feast of Epiphany in Podgorica, Montenegro, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
People take a dip during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Omsk, Russia January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
A man crosses himself as he takes a dip during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Omsk, Russia January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Birds fly behind an illuminated cross near a font for immersing ahead of celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Saint Petersburg, Russia January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
Men wait before swimming to retrieve a cross from the water during Epiphany Day celebrations in Visegrad, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 19, 2020 REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
A boy is assisted as he takes a dip during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany, in rebel-controlled Luhansk, Ukraine, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Men swim to retrieve a cross from the water during Epiphany Day celebrations in Visegrad, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 19, 2020 REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Cadets of Automotive Armored Engineering Institute take part in celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Omsk, Russia January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
A man takes a dip in the freezing waters of the Irtysh River during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Omsk, Russia January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
A man takes a dip in icy waters of a lake on the eve of the Orthodox Epiphany near the village of Pilnitsa, Belarus January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
Clergymen and cadets of Automotive Armored Engineering Institute take part in a procession during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Omsk, Russia January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
People pose for photo next to a New Year tree after dipping in water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Stavropol, Russia January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Cadets of Automotive Armored Engineering Institute take part in a procession during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Omsk, Russia January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
A man dries himself with a towel after dipping in water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Moscow, Russia January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Inmates attend a service during celebrations of the upcoming Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany at a high-security penal colony in Omsk, Russia January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
A woman reacts while taking a dip in the freezing waters of the Irtysh River during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Omsk, Russia January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
People fill bottles with water after service on the eve of the Orthodox Epiphany at an Orthodox Church in Minsk, January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
