Pictures | Tue Jan 19, 2021 | 9:16am EST

Marking the Orthodox Epiphany

People take a dip during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany at the Achairsky convent in Omsk Region, Russia January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
A Ukrainian Orthodox priest blesses the water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the village of Ivankovychi, Ukraine January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
A man takes a dip in the icy water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the village of Ivankovychi, Ukraine January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
People gather around a cross-shaped ice hole during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Kyiv, Ukraine January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
A man jumps into icy water during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in the rebel-controlled town of Alchevsk in Luhansk Region, Ukraine January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Militants of the separatist Luhansk People's Republic take part in a procession during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in the rebel-controlled town of Alchevsk in Luhansk Region, Ukraine January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Militants of the separatist Luhansk People's Republic take part in a procession during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in the rebel-controlled town of Alchevsk in Luhansk Region, Ukraine January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
A man takes a dip in the icy water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the village of Ivankovychi, Ukraine January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
A man takes a dip in icy waters during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany at the Joseph-Volokolamsk monastery in Moscow Region, Russia January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
A man takes a dip in the icy water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the village of Ivankovychi, Ukraine January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a dip in icy waters during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Moscow Region, Russia January 19, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
A woman takes a dip during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany near the village of Kosmos in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Men take a dip in icy water during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in the rebel-controlled town of Alchevsk in Luhansk Region, Ukraine January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
An orthodox priest cheers after throwing a wooden cross into the Moraca river during an Orthodox Christian ritual to mark the feast of Epiphany in Podgorica, Montenegro, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Istra in the Moscow Region, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
An orthodox priest consecrates the waters of Moraca river during an Orthodox Christian ritual to mark the feast of Epiphany in Podgorica, Montenegro, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
A man steps down to take a dip in icy waters during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany at the Joseph-Volokolamsk monastery in Moscow Region, Russia January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
An orthodox faithful shows Serbian three-finger salute after retrieving a wooden cross from the Moraca river during an Orthodox Christian ritual to mark the feast of Epiphany in Podgorica, Montenegro, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
A man takes a dip during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in the settlement of Moskalenki in Omsk Region, Russia January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
An orthodox priest takes a dip in the Moraca river in Podgorica during an Orthodox Christian ritual to mark the feast of Epiphany in Podgorica, Montenegro January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
A man takes a dip in icy waters during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany at the Joseph-Volokolamsk monastery in Moscow Region, Russia January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
People take part in celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in the settlement of Moskalenki in Omsk Region, Russia January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
A man takes a dip during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Women walk to take a dip during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in the village of Kormilovka in Omsk Region, Russia January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
A man takes a dip during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in the village of Kormilovka in Omsk Region, Russia January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
