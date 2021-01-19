Marking the Orthodox Epiphany
People take a dip during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany at the Achairsky convent in Omsk Region, Russia January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
A Ukrainian Orthodox priest blesses the water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the village of Ivankovychi, Ukraine January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man takes a dip in the icy water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the village of Ivankovychi, Ukraine January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People gather around a cross-shaped ice hole during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Kyiv, Ukraine January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A man jumps into icy water during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in the rebel-controlled town of Alchevsk in Luhansk Region, Ukraine January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Militants of the separatist Luhansk People's Republic take part in a procession during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in the rebel-controlled town of Alchevsk in Luhansk Region, Ukraine January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander...more
A man takes a dip in the icy water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the village of Ivankovychi, Ukraine January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man takes a dip in icy waters during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany at the Joseph-Volokolamsk monastery in Moscow Region, Russia January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man takes a dip in the icy water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the village of Ivankovychi, Ukraine January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a dip in icy waters during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Moscow Region, Russia January 19, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
A woman takes a dip during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany near the village of Kosmos in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Men take a dip in icy water during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in the rebel-controlled town of Alchevsk in Luhansk Region, Ukraine January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
An orthodox priest cheers after throwing a wooden cross into the Moraca river during an Orthodox Christian ritual to mark the feast of Epiphany in Podgorica, Montenegro, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Istra in the Moscow Region, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An orthodox priest consecrates the waters of Moraca river during an Orthodox Christian ritual to mark the feast of Epiphany in Podgorica, Montenegro, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
A man steps down to take a dip in icy waters during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany at the Joseph-Volokolamsk monastery in Moscow Region, Russia January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An orthodox faithful shows Serbian three-finger salute after retrieving a wooden cross from the Moraca river during an Orthodox Christian ritual to mark the feast of Epiphany in Podgorica, Montenegro, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
A man takes a dip during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in the settlement of Moskalenki in Omsk Region, Russia January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
An orthodox priest takes a dip in the Moraca river in Podgorica during an Orthodox Christian ritual to mark the feast of Epiphany in Podgorica, Montenegro January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
A man takes a dip in icy waters during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany at the Joseph-Volokolamsk monastery in Moscow Region, Russia January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People take part in celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in the settlement of Moskalenki in Omsk Region, Russia January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
A man takes a dip during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Women walk to take a dip during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in the village of Kormilovka in Omsk Region, Russia January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
A man takes a dip during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in the village of Kormilovka in Omsk Region, Russia January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
