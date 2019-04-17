Edition:
Mars in the desert

A staff member demonstrates how she puts on the helmet of a mock space suit at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert outside Jinchang, Gansu Province, China, April 17, 2019. The facility - comprising several interconnected modules including a greenhouse and a mock decompression chamber - opened its doors to the public. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Students gather around a mock space capsule at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. Mars Base 1 Camp, covering an area about one-fifth of an American football field, is the brainchild of a media company and officials in Gansu, a poor province in northwest China. Officials hope the camp will boost tourism and allow visitors to feel as though they are on the red planet. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Fake vegetables are seen at a mock laboratory at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. China's space program has fired up imaginations and public appetite for science and science fiction. In January, a Chinese space probe touched down on the far side of the moon for the first time, a feat viewed with pride among ordinary Chinese people. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A staff member sets up a sign in the shape of a space suit at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. Apart from being a tourist attraction, the camp has collaborated with the Astronauts Center of China (ACC) to eventually turn the facility into an astronaut-training center. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A staff member looks through a monocular at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Sleeping capsules are seen at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A staff member poses in a mock space suit at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, China, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The C-Space Project Mars simulation base is seen at dusk in the Gobi Desert, April 16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A mock laboratory is seen at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A mock laboratory is seen at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A student launches a toy rocket at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A black slab representing matter from Mars stands in the Gobi Desert at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A sleeping capsule is seen at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Students build a toy rocket at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A picture shows the interior of a mock space capsule at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Students leave a mock space capsule after a lesson at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Potatoes are kept in jars at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Students listen to a lesson at a mock space capsule at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The eating corner is seen at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A staff member looks into a mock space capsule at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Students line up at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A mock space capsule of the C-Space Project Mars simulation base is seen at dusk in the Gobi Desert, April 16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Students raise their hands to answer a question at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Students walk through Gobi Desert near the C-Space Project Mars simulation base, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Students are seen from inside an installation representing a cave on Mars at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The C-Space Project Mars simulation base is seen at dusk in the Gobi Desert, April 16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

