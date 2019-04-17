Mars in the desert

Students gather around a mock space capsule at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. Mars Base 1 Camp, covering an area about one-fifth of an American football field, is the brainchild of a media company and officials...more

Students gather around a mock space capsule at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. Mars Base 1 Camp, covering an area about one-fifth of an American football field, is the brainchild of a media company and officials in Gansu, a poor province in northwest China. Officials hope the camp will boost tourism and allow visitors to feel as though they are on the red planet. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close