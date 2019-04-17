Mars in the desert
A staff member demonstrates how she puts on the helmet of a mock space suit at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert outside Jinchang, Gansu Province, China, April 17, 2019. The facility - comprising several interconnected...more
Students gather around a mock space capsule at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. Mars Base 1 Camp, covering an area about one-fifth of an American football field, is the brainchild of a media company and officials...more
Fake vegetables are seen at a mock laboratory at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. China's space program has fired up imaginations and public appetite for science and science fiction. In January, a Chinese space...more
A staff member sets up a sign in the shape of a space suit at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. Apart from being a tourist attraction, the camp has collaborated with the Astronauts Center of China (ACC) to...more
A staff member looks through a monocular at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Sleeping capsules are seen at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A staff member poses in a mock space suit at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, China, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The C-Space Project Mars simulation base is seen at dusk in the Gobi Desert, April 16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A mock laboratory is seen at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A mock laboratory is seen at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A student launches a toy rocket at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A black slab representing matter from Mars stands in the Gobi Desert at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A sleeping capsule is seen at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Students build a toy rocket at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A picture shows the interior of a mock space capsule at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Students leave a mock space capsule after a lesson at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Potatoes are kept in jars at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Students listen to a lesson at a mock space capsule at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The eating corner is seen at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A staff member looks into a mock space capsule at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Students line up at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A mock space capsule of the C-Space Project Mars simulation base is seen at dusk in the Gobi Desert, April 16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Students raise their hands to answer a question at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Students walk through Gobi Desert near the C-Space Project Mars simulation base, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Students are seen from inside an installation representing a cave on Mars at the C-Space Project Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert, April 17. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The C-Space Project Mars simulation base is seen at dusk in the Gobi Desert, April 16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Next Slideshows
Bird hunters of Afghanistan
Bird hunting is an ancient sport in Afghanistan, where local and migrating species have flocked for thousands of years and where even amid the chaos of the past...
Thailand's Songkran Water Festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Israeli scientists unveil 3D-printed heart
Israeli researchers have printed the world's first 3D heart with blood vessels, describing it as a major breakthrough in engineering replacements for diseased...
MORE IN PICTURES
On the frontlines of Congo's Ebola outbreak
The current outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed more than 760 people and is continuing to spread.
London home filled with royal memorabilia
British retiree Margaret Tyler has garnered her own press attention for her royal dedication. Her London home is filled with plates, cups, pictures, dolls and life-size cardboard cut-outs of the queen and other royals.
Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage
Reuters wins the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for its coverage of migrants traveling to the United States.
Notre-Dame smolders the morning after blaze
Early morning images of the still smoldering Notre-Dame Cathedral.
Sudan protesters demand civilian rule
Sudan's main protest group demands the immediate handover of power to a civilian transitional government, saying it would keep up the street demonstrations which ousted former President Omar al-Bashir last week to achieve its aims.
Venezuelan scavengers vie with vultures at Brazil landfill
Surrounded by vultures perched on trees waiting their turn, penniless Venezuelan migrants scrape a living scavenging for metal, plastic, cardboard and food at the rubbish dump of a Brazilian border town.
Migrant caravan moves north
Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.
Protesters block London roads to demand climate change action
Thousands of environmental activists paralyzed parts of central London in a bid to force the government to do more to tackle climate change.