Mars Opportunity rover goes dark

A mineral vein called "Homestake", about the width of a thumb and about 18 inches (45 centimeters) long, taken with the panoramic camera (Pancam) on Opportunity, November 7, 2011. Opportunity examined the vein in November 2011 and found it to be rich in calcium and sulfur, possibly the calcium-sulfate mineral gypsum. Homestake is near the edge of the "Cape York" segment of the western rim of Endeavour Crater. The view is presented in approximate true color. This "natural color" is the rover team's best estimate of what the scene would look like if humans were there and able to see it with their own eyes. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell/ASU/Handout

