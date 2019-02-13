Mars Opportunity rover goes dark
A self-portrait of NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity, taken with multiple frames with the rover's panoramic camera (Pancam) during March 22 through March 24, 2014 on planet Mars. Courtesy NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell University/Arizona State...more
A 360-degree digitally compressed panorama image of Mars, made from some of 800 images sent from the Opportunity rover on Mars, shown in exaggerated colors to highlight different surface features released on July 9, 2012. The image shows past tracks...more
The shadow of Opportunity is pictured in this late-afternoon image taken by the rover's rear hazard avoidance camera March 20, 2014. The rover's shadow falls across a slope called the McClure-Beverlin Escarpment on the western rim of Endeavour...more
The Opportunity rover is perched on the southeast rim on the "Santa Maria" crater of Mars, taken with the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, March 9, 2011. The rover is the bluish speck...more
Small spherical objects fill the field in an area about 2.4 inches across, at an outcrop called "Kirkwood" in the Cape York segment of the western rim of Endeavour Crater on Mars, in this mosaic combining four images from the Microscopic Imager on...more
The arm of Opportunity is seen extended toward a light-toned rock, "Tisdale 2", during the 2,695th Martian day, or "sol", of the rover's work on Mars, in this picture taken by the rover's front hazard-avoidance camera, August 23, 2011. The rock,...more
This 360-degree scene assembled from images taken by the navigation camera on Opportunity shows terrain surrounding the position where the rover spent its 3,000th Martian day on July 2, 2012, or sol, working on Mars. The scene is presented as a polar...more
A piece of crater ejecta near the Mars Concepcion crater is seen in this picture taken with Opportunity's Panoramic Camera and released December 8, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout
An afternoon shadow stretches into Endeavour Crater on August 23, 2012, taken with the front hazard-avoidance camera on the rover Opportunity as it was perched on the western rim of the crater, which is 14 miles (22 kilometers) in diameter....more
A mineral vein called "Homestake", about the width of a thumb and about 18 inches (45 centimeters) long, taken with the panoramic camera (Pancam) on Opportunity, November 7, 2011. Opportunity examined the vein in November 2011 and found it to be rich...more
A rock called "Marquette Island" that was examined by Opportunity from mid-November 2009 until mid-January 2010, is seen in this image taken January 6, 2010. Studies of texture and composition suggest that this rock, not much bigger than a...more
Opportunity used its navigation camera to record this view at the end of a 364-foot drive on the 2,353rd Martian day, or sol, of the rover's mission on Mars on September 6, 2010. Opportunity began the trip from Victoria to Endeavour crater in...more
Tracks left by Opportunity as it travels along the rim of Victoria Crater can be seen clearly in this image taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft June 26, 2007....more
This false color image captured by Opportunity shows "Cape St. Vincent," one of the many promontories that jut out from the walls of Victoria Crater on Mars, May 16, 2007. Scientists say this bright band represents what used to be the surface of Mars...more
An extreme close-up of round, blueberry-shaped formations in the Martian soil near a part of the rock outcrop at Meridiani Planum called Stone Mountain, taken by Opportunity and released released February 12, 2004. Scientists studied these curious...more
A detail of the planet Mars that scientists claim shows evidence that parts of the planet were once covered in water, released March 2, 2004. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
A view of Mars' Meridiani Planum region, which brought the rover Opportunity to within about 160 feet of the rim of 'Victoria Crater' on September 18, 2006. Opportunity reached a location from which the navigation camera on top of the rover's mast...more
A detail of the planet Mars that scientists claim shows evidence that parts of the planet were once covered in water, in this image released March 2, 2004. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
The Martian landscape at Meridiani Planum is seen in one of the first images beamed back to Earth from Opportunity shortly after the rover touched down, released January 25, 2004. The image was captured by the rover's panoramic...more
An overhead perspective of the rover Opportunity, taken with its navigation camera, after it touched down at Meridiani Planum on Mars, at approximately 9.05pm PST on January 24, 2004. REUTERS/NASA/JPL
A rock outcropping that lies to the northwest of Opportunity after the rover landed after safely inside a shallow impact crater at Meridiani Planum, January 28, 2004. REUTERS/HO/NASA/JPL/Cornell
An image from the panoramic camera on Opportunity after it touched down at Meridiani Planum on Mars, January 24, 2004. REUTERS/NASA/JPL
Opportunity, or the Mars Exploration Rover-B, takes off on the maiden flight of a Delta II 7925H9.5 rocket, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, July 7, 2003. REUTERS/Karl Ronstrom
Pete Theisinger, Mars Exploration Rover Project Manager, celebrates the successful egress of the Opportunity rover at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, January 31, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer
NASA Administrator Sean O'Keefe (L), celebrates with the Director of JPL Dr. Charles Elachi (C) alongside NASA Associate Administrator for Space Sciences Dr. Ed Whiler (R) as they watch as the first images from the Opportunity streamed into the...more
NASA JPL Senior Engineer Dr. Edward W. Tunstel Jr. points out features on a life-size replica of Opportunity at the In-Situ Instrument Laboratory at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, February 4, 2004. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
