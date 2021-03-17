Mars the wet planet

An image taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) and released March 29, 2017 shows a mound that appears to have blocked the path of dunes as they move south (north is to the left in this image). The researchers suggested that a lot of the...more

An image taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) and released March 29, 2017 shows a mound that appears to have blocked the path of dunes as they move south (north is to the left in this image). The researchers suggested that a lot of the water did not actually leave the planet, but rather ended up trapped in various minerals that contain water as part of their mineral structure - clays and sulfates in particular. This trapped water, while apparently plentiful when taken as a whole, may not provide a practical resource for future astronaut missions to Mars. NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/Handout via REUTERS

