Masked fashionistas and distant models at first COVID-era fashion shows in Milan
Guests are seen at the end of the Etro Spring/Summer 2021 Men's collection and Women's pre-collection livestreamed show at the Four Seasons hotel, amid the coronavirus outbreak, during Milan Digital Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, July 15, 2020....more
A model presents a creation from Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Model Taylor Hill presents a creation from Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Influencer Bryanboy is seen at Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Designers Kean and Veronica Etro acknowledge the applause at the end of the Etro show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models and dressers are seen backstage at Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model and dressers are seen backstage at Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2021 men's collection in a live-streamed show at the university campus of the Humanitas Research Foundation during Milan Digital Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Scientific Director of Humanitas, Alberto Mantovani, speaks next to Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana and the band Il Volo at the end of the Dolce & Gabbana show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
People wearing protective face masks attend Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana acknowledge the applause at the end of their show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
