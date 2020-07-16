Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 15, 2020 | 10:04pm EDT

Masked fashionistas and distant models at first COVID-era fashion shows in Milan

Guests are seen at the end of the Etro Spring/Summer 2021 Men's collection and Women's pre-collection livestreamed show at the Four Seasons hotel, amid the coronavirus outbreak, during Milan Digital Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Guests are seen at the end of the Etro Spring/Summer 2021 Men's collection and Women's pre-collection livestreamed show at the Four Seasons hotel, amid the coronavirus outbreak, during Milan Digital Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, July 15, 2020....more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Guests are seen at the end of the Etro Spring/Summer 2021 Men's collection and Women's pre-collection livestreamed show at the Four Seasons hotel, amid the coronavirus outbreak, during Milan Digital Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
1 / 31
A model presents a creation from Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A model presents a creation from Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
2 / 31
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
3 / 31
Model Taylor Hill presents a creation from Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Model Taylor Hill presents a creation from Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Model Taylor Hill presents a creation from Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
4 / 31
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
5 / 31
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
6 / 31
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
7 / 31
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
8 / 31
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
9 / 31
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
10 / 31
Influencer Bryanboy is seen at Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Influencer Bryanboy is seen at Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Influencer Bryanboy is seen at Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
11 / 31
Designers Kean and Veronica Etro acknowledge the applause at the end of the Etro show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Designers Kean and Veronica Etro acknowledge the applause at the end of the Etro show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Designers Kean and Veronica Etro acknowledge the applause at the end of the Etro show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
12 / 31
Models and dressers are seen backstage at Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Models and dressers are seen backstage at Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Models and dressers are seen backstage at Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
13 / 31
A model and dressers are seen backstage at Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model and dressers are seen backstage at Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A model and dressers are seen backstage at Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
14 / 31
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2021 men's collection in a live-streamed show at the university campus of the Humanitas Research Foundation during Milan Digital Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2021 men's collection in a live-streamed show at the university campus of the Humanitas Research Foundation during Milan Digital Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2021 men's collection in a live-streamed show at the university campus of the Humanitas Research Foundation during Milan Digital Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
15 / 31
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
16 / 31
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
17 / 31
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
18 / 31
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
19 / 31
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
20 / 31
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
21 / 31
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
22 / 31
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
23 / 31
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
24 / 31
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
25 / 31
Scientific Director of Humanitas, Alberto Mantovani, speaks next to Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana and the band Il Volo at the end of the Dolce & Gabbana show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Scientific Director of Humanitas, Alberto Mantovani, speaks next to Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana and the band Il Volo at the end of the Dolce & Gabbana show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Scientific Director of Humanitas, Alberto Mantovani, speaks next to Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana and the band Il Volo at the end of the Dolce & Gabbana show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
26 / 31
People wearing protective face masks attend Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

People wearing protective face masks attend Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
People wearing protective face masks attend Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
27 / 31
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
28 / 31
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
29 / 31
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
30 / 31
Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana acknowledge the applause at the end of their show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana acknowledge the applause at the end of their show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana acknowledge the applause at the end of their show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

Next Slideshows

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jul 06 2020
Vietnam's gold-plated hotel

Vietnam's gold-plated hotel

A five-star hotel in Vietnamese capital Hanoi has opened with a twist that it hopes will attract guests with intimately expensive tastes: gold-plated bath tubs,...

Jul 06 2020
Tokyo scare squad offers drive-in horror shows amid coronavirus fears

Tokyo scare squad offers drive-in horror shows amid coronavirus fears

A Japanese performance group is starting a run of drive-in horror shows for people who are scared of catching the coronavirus but still want to get close-up...

Jul 03 2020
Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic

Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic

Students graduate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jun 23 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Bangkok auto show underway after coronavirus delays

Bangkok auto show underway after coronavirus delays

Thailand opened its twice-postponed annual auto show to the public in the country's first large-scale event since coronavirus restrictions eased, with nearly all attendees wearing masks and face shields.

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in Brooklyn, amid a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 23,000 of New York City's residents.

Hundreds protest in Moscow against reforms that could keep Putin in power

Hundreds protest in Moscow against reforms that could keep Putin in power

Dozens of people were arrested at a protest in Moscow against constitutional reforms that give President Vladimir Putin the option to remain in power for another 16 years, witnesses and a monitoring group said.

Coronavirus surges across America

Coronavirus surges across America

California, Florida, Arizona and Texas have emerged as the new U.S. epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic, as infections have risen rapidly in about 40 of the 50 states over the last two weeks.

Rare comet streaks across our sky

Rare comet streaks across our sky

The newly discovered comet 'NEOWISE' or C/2020 F3 leaves behind a tail of gas and dust debris as it moves through the sky.

Brazil's Bolsonaro in coronavirus isolation

Brazil's Bolsonaro in coronavirus isolation

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus last week, after coming down with a fever.

U.S. Navy battles to save burning warship in San Diego

U.S. Navy battles to save burning warship in San Diego

Hundreds of firefighters battle from the air, land and water to save a U.S. war vessel swept by flames while moored at a San Diego shipyard.

Bastille Day parade pays homage to French health workers

Bastille Day parade pays homage to French health workers

France paid homage to medical workers for their role in the fight against the coronavirus as part of a Bastille Day parade slimmed down to respect health precautions.

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders and mask mandates aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast