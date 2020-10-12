Edition:
United States
Masked messaging on the campaign trail

Dancers from a local Mexican dance company wear Biden/Harris face masks during a drive-in campaign event for Biden in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 9. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Supporters of President Trump hold signs and wear face masks during a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Minnesota, September 30. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
A supporter of President Trump wearing a face mask arrives at the White House during the Republican National Convention, August 27. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A supporter stands for the playing of the U.S. national anthem during a drive-in campaign event for Joe Biden in Las Vegas, October 9. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
An attendee wears a Women for Trump face mask as she listens during a campaign event with White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump in Orlando, September 30. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
A woman wears a USPS-themed mask as workers rally on the steps of the James A. Farley Post Office in Manhattan calling for an end to mail delays, funding for the Postal Service and for the firing of U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, in New York, August 25. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A supporter of President Trump wearing a MAGA face mask listens to the president speak to supporters in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, August 20. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
A supporter of President Trump arrives at the White House during the Republican National Convention, August 27. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A supporter applauds at a drive-in event for Joe Biden in Las Vegas, October 9. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Supporters wearing face masks look on as President Trump holds a campaign rally in Londonderry, New Hampshire, August 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
A Biden supporter looks on as Biden makes a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, October 9. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A supporter wears her mask around her neck as she rallies with President Trump in Freeland, Michigan, September 10. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A supporter of Joe Biden listens during a Biden campaign stop in Miami, October 5. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Supporters of President Trump at the White House during the final night of the Republican National Convention, August 27. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Dancers from a local Mexican dance company wear Biden/Harris face masks during a drive-in campaign event for Biden in Las Vegas, October 9. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A girl wearing a Trump face mask during a rally outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as Trump was treated for coronavirus, in Bethesda, Maryland, October 4. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
A participant stands during the playing of the U.S. national anthem during a drive-in campaign event for Biden in Las Vegas, October 9. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Supporters of President Trump wearing MAGA face masks and caps at a campaign event in Freeland, Michigan, September 10. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
