Mon Feb 8, 2021 | 5:15pm EST

Masked revelers celebrate in Venice despite canceled carnival

People wear carnival masks and costumes in St. Mark's Square to celebrate Venice's annual colorful carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Sunday, February 07, 2021
A mask artisan works inside his shop during what would have been Venice's annual carnival in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Sunday, February 07, 2021
A person wears a carnival mask in St. Mark's Square to celebrate Venice's annual carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus, in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Sunday, February 07, 2021
Tourists wear colourful neckties on the Rialto bridge to celebrate Venice's annual carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Sunday, February 07, 2021
A reveller wears a carnival mask in St. Mark's Square to celebrate Venice's annual carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Sunday, February 07, 2021
The owner of a mask artisan shop wearing a costume steps outside to celebrate Venice's annual carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus, in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Sunday, February 07, 2021
People wear carnival masks by the Bridge of Sighs to celebrate Venice's annual carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Sunday, February 07, 2021
A photographer takes a picture of a person wearing a carnival costume in St. Mark's Square to celebrate Venice's annual carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus, in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Sunday, February 07, 2021
Revellers wear carnival masks and costumes to celebrate Venice's annual carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus, in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Sunday, February 07, 2021
A reveller wears a carnival mask in St. Mark's Square to celebrate Venice's annual carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Sunday, February 07, 2021
People wear carnival masks and costumes in St. Mark's Square to celebrate Venice's annual carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Sunday, February 07, 2021
A child plays with their grandmother's wheelchair in St. Mark's square as people celebrate Venice's annual carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Sunday, February 07, 2021
People wear carnival masks and costumes to celebrate Venice's annual carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Sunday, February 07, 2021
People wear carnival masks and costumes in St. Mark's Square to celebrate Venice's annual carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus, in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Sunday, February 07, 2021
