Masked revelers celebrate in Venice despite canceled carnival
People wear carnival masks and costumes in St. Mark's Square to celebrate Venice's annual colorful carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A mask artisan works inside his shop during what would have been Venice's annual carnival in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A person wears a carnival mask in St. Mark's Square to celebrate Venice's annual carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus, in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Tourists wear colourful neckties on the Rialto bridge to celebrate Venice's annual carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A reveller wears a carnival mask in St. Mark's Square to celebrate Venice's annual carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
The owner of a mask artisan shop wearing a costume steps outside to celebrate Venice's annual carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus, in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People wear carnival masks by the Bridge of Sighs to celebrate Venice's annual carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A photographer takes a picture of a person wearing a carnival costume in St. Mark's Square to celebrate Venice's annual carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus, in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Revellers wear carnival masks and costumes to celebrate Venice's annual carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus, in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A reveller wears a carnival mask in St. Mark's Square to celebrate Venice's annual carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People wear carnival masks and costumes in St. Mark's Square to celebrate Venice's annual carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A child plays with their grandmother's wheelchair in St. Mark's square as people celebrate Venice's annual carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People wear carnival masks and costumes to celebrate Venice's annual carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People wear carnival masks and costumes in St. Mark's Square to celebrate Venice's annual carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus, in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
