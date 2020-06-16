Masks and horses at the Royal Ascot
Pyledriver ridden by Martin Dwyer wins the King Edward VII stakes, as racing resumes behind closed doors during the Royal Ascot after the coronavirus outbreak in Britain, June 16, 2020. Edward Whitaker/Pool via Reuters
A cleaner wipes down the barriers in the grandstands during the Royal Ascot June 16, 2020. Julian Finney/Pool via Reuters
Frankly Darling ridden by Frankie Dettori wins the Ribblesdale Stakes during the Royal Ascot June 16, 2020. Edward Whitaker/Pool via Reuters
Circus Maximus ridden by Ryan Moore wins the Queen Anne Stakes during the Royal Ascot June 16, 2020. Edward Whitaker/Pool via Reuters
A detailed view of a 'Please seek to maintain a 2m distance from others' sign during the Royal Ascot June 16, 2020. Julian Finney/Pool via Reuters
Thady Gosden and John Gosden watch the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes during the Royal Ascot June 16, 2020. Edward Whitaker/Pool via Reuters
Jim Crowley on Nazeef reacts after winning the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes during the Royal Ascot June 16, 2020. Edward Whitaker/Pool via Reuters
Nazeef ridden by Jim Crowley wins the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes ahead of Agincourt ridden by Danny Tudhope during the Royal Ascot June 16, 2020. Edward Whitaker/Pool via Reuters
Charlie Hills reacts after training Battaash to win The King's Stand Stakes at Ascot Racecourse June 16, 2020. Alan Crowhurst/Pool via Reuters
Battaash ridden by Jim Crowley wins the King's Stand Stakes during the Royal Ascot June 16, 2020. Edward Whitaker/Pool via Reuters
A woman walks past a window display of a couture shop called Nataliya in Ascot during the Royal Ascot June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A view inside the parade ring prior to the Kings Stand Stakes during the Royal Ascot June 16, 2020. Julian Finney/Pool via Reuters
Martin Dwyer celebrates with trainer Willie Muir after winning the King Edward VII stakes on Pyledriver during the Royal Ascot June 16, 2020. Edward Whitaker/Pool via Reuters
A face mask and hat are seen in a window display of a couture shop called Nataliya in Ascot, during the Royal Ascot June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A course steward adjusts his mask during the Royal Ascot June 16, 2020. Julian Finney/Pool via Reuters
Horses are watered down after the Queen Anne Stakes during the Royal Ascot June 16, 2020. Julian Finney/Pool via Reuters
A man looks in towards the Ascot Racecourse during the Royal Ascot June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jockeys and trainers wait in the paddock before the Buckingham Palace Handicap during the Royal Ascot June 16, 2020. Edward Whitaker/Pool via Reuters
