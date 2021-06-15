Masks, hats and horses at the Royal Ascot
Racegoers pose for a photograph before the races during the Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are seen at Ascot, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Poetic Flare ridden by K J Manning on their way to winning the 16:20 St James's Palace Stakes, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Racegoers are seen during the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
A racegoer scans her phone at an entrance before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Racegoers are seen in the stand during the 17:35 Wolferton Stakes, June 15, 2021 Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
A racegoer holds a bag before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Racegoers before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
A racegoer poses for a photograph before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Juan Elcano ridden by Andrea Atzeni in action on their way to winning the 17:35 Wolferton Stakes alongside second placed Patrick Sarsfield ridden by Tom Marquand, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Frankie Dettori celebrates with the trophy after winning the 14:30 Queen Anne Stakes on Palace Pier, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Racegoers react as they watch the 17:35 Wolferton Stakes, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are seen at Ascot, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Racegoers are seen before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
General view at the start of the 18:10 Copper Horse Stakes, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
A racegoer is seen during the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
A jockey and racegoer are seen during the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
General view of a racegoers hat before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Cieren Fallon celebrates on Oxted after winning the 15:40 King's Stand Stakes, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are seen in the stands, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
A racegoer poses for a photograph before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Frankie Dettori celebrates on Palace Pier after winning the 14:30 Queen Anne Stakes, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Racegoers are seen in the stand during the racing, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
A racegoer poses for a photograph before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are seen at Ascot, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Maria Millinery poses for a photograph before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
General view as racegoers are seen before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
A racegoer is seen before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
A racegoer is seen before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Racegoers are seen before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
