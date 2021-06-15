Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Jun 15, 2021 | 5:57pm EDT

Masks, hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Racegoers pose for a photograph before the races during the Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Racegoers pose for a photograph before the races during the Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Racegoers pose for a photograph before the races during the Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
1 / 30
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are seen at Ascot, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are seen at Ascot, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are seen at Ascot, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
2 / 30
Poetic Flare ridden by K J Manning on their way to winning the 16:20 St James's Palace Stakes, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Poetic Flare ridden by K J Manning on their way to winning the 16:20 St James's Palace Stakes, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Poetic Flare ridden by K J Manning on their way to winning the 16:20 St James's Palace Stakes, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
3 / 30
Racegoers are seen during the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Racegoers are seen during the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Racegoers are seen during the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
4 / 30
A racegoer scans her phone at an entrance before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

A racegoer scans her phone at an entrance before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A racegoer scans her phone at an entrance before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
5 / 30
Racegoers are seen in the stand during the 17:35 Wolferton Stakes, June 15, 2021 Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Racegoers are seen in the stand during the 17:35 Wolferton Stakes, June 15, 2021 Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Racegoers are seen in the stand during the 17:35 Wolferton Stakes, June 15, 2021 Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
6 / 30
A racegoer holds a bag before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

A racegoer holds a bag before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A racegoer holds a bag before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
7 / 30
Racegoers before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Racegoers before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Racegoers before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
8 / 30
A racegoer poses for a photograph before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

A racegoer poses for a photograph before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A racegoer poses for a photograph before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
9 / 30
Juan Elcano ridden by Andrea Atzeni in action on their way to winning the 17:35 Wolferton Stakes alongside second placed Patrick Sarsfield ridden by Tom Marquand, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Juan Elcano ridden by Andrea Atzeni in action on their way to winning the 17:35 Wolferton Stakes alongside second placed Patrick Sarsfield ridden by Tom Marquand, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Juan Elcano ridden by Andrea Atzeni in action on their way to winning the 17:35 Wolferton Stakes alongside second placed Patrick Sarsfield ridden by Tom Marquand, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
10 / 30
Frankie Dettori celebrates with the trophy after winning the 14:30 Queen Anne Stakes on Palace Pier, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Frankie Dettori celebrates with the trophy after winning the 14:30 Queen Anne Stakes on Palace Pier, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Frankie Dettori celebrates with the trophy after winning the 14:30 Queen Anne Stakes on Palace Pier, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
11 / 30
Racegoers react as they watch the 17:35 Wolferton Stakes, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Racegoers react as they watch the 17:35 Wolferton Stakes, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Racegoers react as they watch the 17:35 Wolferton Stakes, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
12 / 30
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are seen at Ascot, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are seen at Ascot, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are seen at Ascot, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
13 / 30
Racegoers are seen before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Racegoers are seen before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Racegoers are seen before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
14 / 30
General view at the start of the 18:10 Copper Horse Stakes, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

General view at the start of the 18:10 Copper Horse Stakes, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
General view at the start of the 18:10 Copper Horse Stakes, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
15 / 30
A racegoer is seen during the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

A racegoer is seen during the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A racegoer is seen during the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
16 / 30
A jockey and racegoer are seen during the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

A jockey and racegoer are seen during the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A jockey and racegoer are seen during the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
17 / 30
General view of a racegoers hat before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

General view of a racegoers hat before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
General view of a racegoers hat before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
18 / 30
Cieren Fallon celebrates on Oxted after winning the 15:40 King's Stand Stakes, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Cieren Fallon celebrates on Oxted after winning the 15:40 King's Stand Stakes, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Cieren Fallon celebrates on Oxted after winning the 15:40 King's Stand Stakes, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
19 / 30
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are seen in the stands, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are seen in the stands, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are seen in the stands, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
20 / 30
A racegoer poses for a photograph before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

A racegoer poses for a photograph before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A racegoer poses for a photograph before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
21 / 30
Frankie Dettori celebrates on Palace Pier after winning the 14:30 Queen Anne Stakes, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Frankie Dettori celebrates on Palace Pier after winning the 14:30 Queen Anne Stakes, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Frankie Dettori celebrates on Palace Pier after winning the 14:30 Queen Anne Stakes, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
22 / 30
Racegoers are seen in the stand during the racing, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Racegoers are seen in the stand during the racing, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Racegoers are seen in the stand during the racing, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
23 / 30
A racegoer poses for a photograph before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

A racegoer poses for a photograph before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A racegoer poses for a photograph before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
24 / 30
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are seen at Ascot, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are seen at Ascot, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are seen at Ascot, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
25 / 30
Maria Millinery poses for a photograph before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Maria Millinery poses for a photograph before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Maria Millinery poses for a photograph before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
26 / 30
General view as racegoers are seen before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

General view as racegoers are seen before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
General view as racegoers are seen before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
27 / 30
A racegoer is seen before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

A racegoer is seen before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A racegoer is seen before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
28 / 30
A racegoer is seen before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

A racegoer is seen before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A racegoer is seen before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
29 / 30
Racegoers are seen before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Racegoers are seen before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Racegoers are seen before the races, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem, raising tensions with Palestinians

Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem, raising...

Next Slideshows

Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem, raising tensions with Palestinians

Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem, raising tensions with Palestinians

Thousands of Israeli far-right nationalists marched in a flag-waving procession through East Jerusalem, an event that reignited tensions with Palestinians and...

3:00pm EDT
Youth activists march across northern California to demand climate action

Youth activists march across northern California to demand climate action

Youth activists, many who began their trek in Paradise, California in the Sierra Nevada, march to the San Francisco homes of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and...

1:22pm EDT
West Virginians march to pressure Manchin

West Virginians march to pressure Manchin

Residents of West Virginia march to demand Senator Joe Manchin expand voting rights and better serve his constituents.

12:32pm EDT
Inside the NATO summit

Inside the NATO summit

U.S. President Joe Biden has urged his fellow NATO leaders to stand up to China's authoritarianism and growing military might, a change of focus for an alliance...

11:58am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Turkey launches 'sea snot' clean-up to save Sea of Marmara

Turkey launches 'sea snot' clean-up to save Sea of Marmara

Turkey vowed to save the Sea of Marmara by launching a clean-up of thick, slimy marine mucilage that is threatening marine life and the fishing industry.

Elusive animals caught on remote camera

Elusive animals caught on remote camera

Remote cameras capture rarely seen creatures in their natural habitats.

Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem, raising tensions with Palestinians

Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem, raising tensions with Palestinians

Thousands of Israeli far-right nationalists marched in a flag-waving procession through East Jerusalem, an event that reignited tensions with Palestinians and posed an early challenge to Israel's new government.

Youth activists march across northern California to demand climate action

Youth activists march across northern California to demand climate action

Youth activists, many who began their trek in Paradise, California in the Sierra Nevada, march to the San Francisco homes of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to demand the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps.

West Virginians march to pressure Manchin

West Virginians march to pressure Manchin

Residents of West Virginia march to demand Senator Joe Manchin expand voting rights and better serve his constituents.

Inside the NATO summit

Inside the NATO summit

U.S. President Joe Biden has urged his fellow NATO leaders to stand up to China's authoritarianism and growing military might, a change of focus for an alliance created to defend Europe from the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Wasabi the Pekingese wins best in show at Westminster

Wasabi the Pekingese wins best in show at Westminster

Wasabi, a fuzzy Pekingese with a black and brown face and soulful eyes, won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown, New York.

Britons protest lockdown as UK delays lifting restrictions due to Delta variant

Britons protest lockdown as UK delays lifting restrictions due to Delta variant

Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrators gathered in London, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed his plans to lift most remaining COVID restrictions by a month, warning that thousands more people might die if he did nothing because of the rapid spread of the more infectious Delta variant.

Best of Berlinale

Best of Berlinale

Highlights from the International Film Festival in Berlin.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast