Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Apr 23, 2021 | 8:39am EDT

Mass cremations begin as India faces deluge of COVID deaths

A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 41
A man prepares a funeral pyre to cremate the body of a person who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man prepares a funeral pyre to cremate the body of a person who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A man prepares a funeral pyre to cremate the body of a person who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 41
A family member prepares a grave for a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A family member prepares a grave for a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
A family member prepares a grave for a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 41
Relatives mourn over the body of a woman who died from the coronavirus outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, one of India's largest facilities for treating COVID patients only, in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Relatives mourn over the body of a woman who died from the coronavirus outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, one of India's largest facilities for treating COVID patients only, in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Relatives mourn over the body of a woman who died from the coronavirus outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, one of India's largest facilities for treating COVID patients only, in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 41
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. Many Indian hospitals are scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surge to new daily records. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. Many Indian hospitals are scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surge to new daily...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. Many Indian hospitals are scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surge to new daily records. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 41
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 41
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 41
A man walks past burning funeral pyres of people who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man walks past burning funeral pyres of people who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A man walks past burning funeral pyres of people who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 41
Funeral pyres of people who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Funeral pyres of people who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Funeral pyres of people who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 41
Funeral pyres of people who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, April 22. India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Funeral pyres of people who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, April 22. India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Funeral pyres of people who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, April 22. India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
10 / 41
Relatives carry the body of a man, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Relatives carry the body of a man, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Relatives carry the body of a man, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
11 / 41
A patient with breathing problems lies inside a car while waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, April 22. Health officials across northern and western India including the capital, New Delhi, said they were in crisis, with most hospitals full and running out of oxygen. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A patient with breathing problems lies inside a car while waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, April 22. Health officials across northern and western India including the capital, New Delhi, said they were in crisis, with...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A patient with breathing problems lies inside a car while waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, April 22. Health officials across northern and western India including the capital, New Delhi, said they were in crisis, with most hospitals full and running out of oxygen. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
12 / 41
A woman is consoled after her husband died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman is consoled after her husband died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A woman is consoled after her husband died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 41
Relatives wearing personal protective equipment attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Relatives wearing personal protective equipment attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Relatives wearing personal protective equipment attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
14 / 41
India's tally of total infections is second only to the United States, with experts blaming everything from official complacency to aggressive variants. The government has blamed failure to practise physical distancing. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India's tally of total infections is second only to the United States, with experts blaming everything from official complacency to aggressive variants. The government has blamed failure to practise physical distancing. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
India's tally of total infections is second only to the United States, with experts blaming everything from official complacency to aggressive variants. The government has blamed failure to practise physical distancing. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 41
A man waits next to the body of his mother, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A man waits next to the body of his mother, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
A man waits next to the body of his mother, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
16 / 41
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
17 / 41
A migrant worker passes his son through a bus window as they return to their village in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 20. Migrant workers were fleeing Delhi by the busload amid a looming lockdown in the capital to curb the latest surge in coronavirus cases. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A migrant worker passes his son through a bus window as they return to their village in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 20. Migrant workers were fleeing Delhi by the busload amid a looming lockdown in the capital to curb the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A migrant worker passes his son through a bus window as they return to their village in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 20. Migrant workers were fleeing Delhi by the busload amid a looming lockdown in the capital to curb the latest surge in coronavirus cases. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
18 / 41
A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
19 / 41
A relative leans against a glass window at the crematorium where a family member who died from the coronavirus is prepared for cremation, in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A relative leans against a glass window at the crematorium where a family member who died from the coronavirus is prepared for cremation, in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
A relative leans against a glass window at the crematorium where a family member who died from the coronavirus is prepared for cremation, in New Delhi, April 9. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
20 / 41
A frontline worker sprays a flammable liquid on a burning funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A frontline worker sprays a flammable liquid on a burning funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A frontline worker sprays a flammable liquid on a burning funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
21 / 41
At Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in New Delhi, the country's largest facility treating COVID-19 patients, two or three patients were seen sharing single beds in some wards. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

At Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in New Delhi, the country's largest facility treating COVID-19 patients, two or three patients were seen sharing single beds in some wards. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
At Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in New Delhi, the country's largest facility treating COVID-19 patients, two or three patients were seen sharing single beds in some wards. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
22 / 41
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
23 / 41
Migrant workers arrive at a bus station to board buses to return to their villages in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 19. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Migrant workers arrive at a bus station to board buses to return to their villages in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 19. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Migrant workers arrive at a bus station to board buses to return to their villages in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 19. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
24 / 41
Migrant worker Anshul Kumar, 26, cries as he lost his money at a bus station in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 19. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Migrant worker Anshul Kumar, 26, cries as he lost his money at a bus station in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 19. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Migrant worker Anshul Kumar, 26, cries as he lost his money at a bus station in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 19. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
25 / 41
Funeral pyres of people who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Funeral pyres of people who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Funeral pyres of people who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
26 / 41
A patient with breathing problems is helped to walk towards an ambulance as he is moved to a hospital in Ahmedabad, April 14. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A patient with breathing problems is helped to walk towards an ambulance as he is moved to a hospital in Ahmedabad, April 14. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
A patient with breathing problems is helped to walk towards an ambulance as he is moved to a hospital in Ahmedabad, April 14. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
27 / 41
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus next to his funeral pyre at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus next to his funeral pyre at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus next to his funeral pyre at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
28 / 41
A patient with a breathing problem wears an oxygen mask as she lies inside an ambulance waiting in a queue to enter a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 14. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A patient with a breathing problem wears an oxygen mask as she lies inside an ambulance waiting in a queue to enter a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 14. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
A patient with a breathing problem wears an oxygen mask as she lies inside an ambulance waiting in a queue to enter a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 14. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
29 / 41
A woman mourns after her father died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman mourns after her father died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A woman mourns after her father died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
30 / 41
A man wearing a protective suit sits next to the bodies of coronavirus victims inside an ambulance at a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 15. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man wearing a protective suit sits next to the bodies of coronavirus victims inside an ambulance at a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 15. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A man wearing a protective suit sits next to the bodies of coronavirus victims inside an ambulance at a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 15. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
31 / 41
A woman mourns with her son after her husband died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 20. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman mourns with her son after her husband died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 20. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A woman mourns with her son after her husband died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, April 20. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
32 / 41
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Relatives mourn a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
33 / 41
Health workers and relatives carry the body of a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Health workers and relatives carry the body of a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Health workers and relatives carry the body of a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
34 / 41
Relatives attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Relatives attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Relatives attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
35 / 41
The country has been producing oxygen at full capacity for each of the last two days but will have to turn to imports, with the health ministry saying it was planning to import 50,000 metric tons. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The country has been producing oxygen at full capacity for each of the last two days but will have to turn to imports, with the health ministry saying it was planning to import 50,000 metric tons. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
The country has been producing oxygen at full capacity for each of the last two days but will have to turn to imports, with the health ministry saying it was planning to import 50,000 metric tons. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
36 / 41
The body of man who died from the coronavirus is seen at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The body of man who died from the coronavirus is seen at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
The body of man who died from the coronavirus is seen at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
37 / 41
A patient with breathing problems wears an oxygen mask as she waits inside an ambulance in a queue to enter a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India, April 14 REUTERS/Amit Dave

A patient with breathing problems wears an oxygen mask as she waits inside an ambulance in a queue to enter a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India, April 14 REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
A patient with breathing problems wears an oxygen mask as she waits inside an ambulance in a queue to enter a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India, April 14 REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
38 / 41
A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
39 / 41
A health worker stands next to the body of a man who died from the coronavirus before his cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A health worker stands next to the body of a man who died from the coronavirus before his cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
A health worker stands next to the body of a man who died from the coronavirus before his cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 21. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
40 / 41
A frontline worker looks on as a funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus burns at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A frontline worker looks on as a funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus burns at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A frontline worker looks on as a funeral pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus burns at a crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
41 / 41
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 22 2021
Women recruits break barriers to become Marines at Camp Pendleton

Women recruits break barriers to become Marines at Camp Pendleton

Women recruits of Lima Company broke one of the last gender barriers in the U.S. armed forces, surviving a grueling exercise known as the crucible to officially...

Apr 22 2021
Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police

Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police

Hundreds of mourners filed into a Minneapolis church for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man whose shooting by police after a routine traffic...

Apr 22 2021
Central American migrants journey to U.S. border

Central American migrants journey to U.S. border

Apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border are at their highest level in two decades, as migrants flee violence, natural disasters and economic hardship in Central...

Apr 22 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

SpaceX rocket launches astronauts to space station

SpaceX rocket launches astronauts to space station

SpaceX launches a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the International Space Station, the first crew ever propelled into orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Women recruits break barriers to become Marines at Camp Pendleton

Women recruits break barriers to become Marines at Camp Pendleton

Women recruits of Lima Company broke one of the last gender barriers in the U.S. armed forces, surviving a grueling exercise known as the crucible to officially become Marines.

Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police

Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police

Hundreds of mourners filed into a Minneapolis church for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man whose shooting by police after a routine traffic stop.

Central American migrants journey to U.S. border

Central American migrants journey to U.S. border

Apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border are at their highest level in two decades, as migrants flee violence, natural disasters and economic hardship in Central America.

Canadian ICU feels crush amid variant-driven COVID surge

Canadian ICU feels crush amid variant-driven COVID surge

Staff at Humber River Hospital in Toronto have been crushed by a punishing third coronavirus wave, as depleted resources and overworked staff push Canada's healthcare system - often held up as a model for the rest of the world - to the brink.

Ukraine eyes UNESCO status for abandoned Chernobyl wasteland

Ukraine eyes UNESCO status for abandoned Chernobyl wasteland

A mothballed nuclear power station surrounded by wasteland, rubble and abandoned buildings is not what most people associate with a UNESCO World Heritage site. But that is exactly what Ukraine has in mind for Chernobyl.

Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day

Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion dump wheelbarrows of cow manure at the White House entrance.

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

As India reports a record 2,104 coronavirus deaths in a day, crematoriums are overwhelmed with bodies, burning funeral pyres in the parking lot and reporting metal parts on furnaces are beginning to melt.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast