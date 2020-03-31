Mass disinfections to combat coronavirus
A worker disinfects playground equipment inside a kindergarten as students' returning has been delayed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province, China March 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Municipality worker sprays disinfectant on a relative of a coronavirus disease victim during a funeral in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Volunteers from Indonesia's Red Cross prepare to spray disinfectant at a school closed amid the spread of coronavirus in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A worker inspects a disinfection chamber installed on a sidewalk in Escobedo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Members of the armed forces disinfect the entrance of a hospital in Brasilia, Brazil, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Members of the medical team prepare to spray disinfectant as a precautionary move at the Great Pyramids, Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Volunteers prepare themselves to spray disinfectants on streets and shops in Kabul, Afghanistan March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A worker in a protective suit sprays disinfectant at Grand Bazaar, known as the Covered Bazaar, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A volunteer in protective suits controls a drone to spray disinfectants at Zhengwan village in Handan, Hebei province, China January 31, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
A worker in a protective suit sprays disinfectant at a market place in Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A man holding a loudspeaker sits on a motorcycle as it travels past a sanitizing vehicle disinfecting the public space near residential buildings in Panyu district of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China February 11, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Workers in protective suits disinfect Dolmabahce Palace due to coronavirus concerns in Istanbul, Turkey March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Municipality worker sprays an ambulance carrying a coffin of coronavirus disease victim with disinfectant in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Health workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant as a preventive measure against coronavirus at a makeshift rapid testing center for coronavirus disease, in Hanoi, Vietnam March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kham
A firefighter gestures to fellow firefighters to stop spraying disinfectant in order to refill their tanks on the main road in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A member of a local hygiene service wearing a protective suit and a face mask disinfects a market in Port Bouet, a neighbourhood of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Members of a local hygiene service wear protective suits and face masks as they disinfect the streets in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
A municipal worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a police station in Srinagar March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A member of emergency medical staff is disinfected after transferring a patient with coronavirus disease, in Tehran, Iran March 30, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS
A member of a local hygiene service wearing a protective suit and a face mask disinfects a market in Port Bouet, a neighbourhood of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
A worker in a protective suit disinfects a room in a nursing home in Ioannina, Greece, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dimitris Rapakousis
A volunteer disinfects the Paso del Norte International Border Bridge, where the flow of people has decreased after the United States closed the border to non-essential visits in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A municipal worker disinfects parked rickshaws in an alley in Kolkata, India, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Volunteers receive disinfectants to spray on streets in Kabul, Afghanistan March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A member of the armed forces wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant in the Metro's Central station in Brasilia, Brazil, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Municipal workers disinfect public areas in Escobedo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A municipal worker wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant solution in a grave before the burial of a woman who died due to coronavirus disease, in Ahmedabad, India, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Boarding school students react as a worker sprays disinfectant on them before they travel back home by bus in Jombang, near Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 28, 2020. Antara Foto/Syaiful Arif/ via REUTERS
Municipal worker disinfects streets at downtown Cascais, Portugal March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Jaime Casady uses an electrostatic sprayer to disinfect Uncle Ike s pot shop in Seattle, Washington, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
A health worker sprays disinfectant at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A member of local hygiene services wears a protective suit and a face mask as he disinfects a street and market in Dakar, Senegal March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An airforce member is seen with a full cover mask as he sprays disinfectant inside the main railway station in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
South Korean soldiers clean doors with disinfectant at a cram school for civil service exams in Daegu, South Korea, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A worker in a protective suit disinfects the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a subway car depot in Seoul, South Korea, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran
A municipal worker sprays disinfectant on migrant workers before they board a bus to return to their villages in Lucknow, India, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Next Slideshows
On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic
On the frontlines as medical workers and cleaners battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Thanking coronavirus frontline workers
People show appreciation with applause, signs of support and meals for the frontline workers combating the coronavirus.
Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown
As most of the world headed indoors to wait out the coronavirus, the homeless are stranded with nowhere else to go.
MORE IN PICTURES
Goats invade Welsh seaside resort town
A herd of Kashmir goats has invaded the seaside resort of Llandudno, Wales, and are now feasting on garden hedges and flowers after the coronavirus lockdown left the streets deserted.
On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic
On the frontlines as medical workers and cleaners battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Thanking coronavirus frontline workers
People show appreciation with applause, signs of support and meals for the frontline workers combating the coronavirus.
Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown
As most of the world headed indoors to wait out the coronavirus, the homeless are stranded with nowhere else to go.
Inside Italy, country hardest hit by coronavirus
Italy, which accounts for more than a third of all global coronavirus fatalities, saw its total death toll rise to 11,591 since the outbreak emerged in northern regions in February.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of social distancing, masks and empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic.
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States with over 37,000 cases.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio projected that over half of the city of more than 8 million people will become infected with coronavirus and appealed to the federal government to provide New York with more ventilators to face a public health crisis he estimated would last into May.