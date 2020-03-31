Edition:
Mass disinfections to combat coronavirus

A worker disinfects playground equipment inside a kindergarten as students' returning has been delayed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province, China March 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Municipality worker sprays disinfectant on a relative of a coronavirus disease victim during a funeral in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Volunteers from Indonesia's Red Cross prepare to spray disinfectant at a school closed amid the spread of coronavirus in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
A worker inspects a disinfection chamber installed on a sidewalk in Escobedo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
Members of the armed forces disinfect the entrance of a hospital in Brasilia, Brazil, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Members of the medical team prepare to spray disinfectant as a precautionary move at the Great Pyramids, Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Volunteers prepare themselves to spray disinfectants on streets and shops in Kabul, Afghanistan March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A worker in a protective suit sprays disinfectant at Grand Bazaar, known as the Covered Bazaar, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
A volunteer in protective suits controls a drone to spray disinfectants at Zhengwan village in Handan, Hebei province, China January 31, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
A worker in a protective suit sprays disinfectant at a market place in Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A man holding a loudspeaker sits on a motorcycle as it travels past a sanitizing vehicle disinfecting the public space near residential buildings in Panyu district of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China February 11, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Workers in protective suits disinfect Dolmabahce Palace due to coronavirus concerns in Istanbul, Turkey March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Municipality worker sprays an ambulance carrying a coffin of coronavirus disease victim with disinfectant in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Health workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant as a preventive measure against coronavirus at a makeshift rapid testing center for coronavirus disease, in Hanoi, Vietnam March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A firefighter gestures to fellow firefighters to stop spraying disinfectant in order to refill their tanks on the main road in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A member of a local hygiene service wearing a protective suit and a face mask disinfects a market in Port Bouet, a neighbourhood of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Members of a local hygiene service wear protective suits and face masks as they disinfect the streets in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A municipal worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a police station in Srinagar March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A member of emergency medical staff is disinfected after transferring a patient with coronavirus disease, in Tehran, Iran March 30, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A member of a local hygiene service wearing a protective suit and a face mask disinfects a market in Port Bouet, a neighbourhood of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A worker in a protective suit disinfects a room in a nursing home in Ioannina, Greece, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dimitris Rapakousis

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A volunteer disinfects the Paso del Norte International Border Bridge, where the flow of people has decreased after the United States closed the border to non-essential visits in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A municipal worker disinfects parked rickshaws in an alley in Kolkata, India, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Volunteers receive disinfectants to spray on streets in Kabul, Afghanistan March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
A member of the armed forces wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant in the Metro's Central station in Brasilia, Brazil, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
Municipal workers disinfect public areas in Escobedo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
A municipal worker wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant solution in a grave before the burial of a woman who died due to coronavirus disease, in Ahmedabad, India, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
Boarding school students react as a worker sprays disinfectant on them before they travel back home by bus in Jombang, near Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 28, 2020. Antara Foto/Syaiful Arif/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
Municipal worker disinfects streets at downtown Cascais, Portugal March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
Jaime Casady uses an electrostatic sprayer to disinfect Uncle Ike s pot shop in Seattle, Washington, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
A health worker sprays disinfectant at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
A member of local hygiene services wears a protective suit and a face mask as he disinfects a street and market in Dakar, Senegal March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
An airforce member is seen with a full cover mask as he sprays disinfectant inside the main railway station in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
South Korean soldiers clean doors with disinfectant at a cram school for civil service exams in Daegu, South Korea, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
A worker in a protective suit disinfects the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
Employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a subway car depot in Seoul, South Korea, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A municipal worker sprays disinfectant on migrant workers before they board a bus to return to their villages in Lucknow, India, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
