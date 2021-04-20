Mass exodus from New Delhi as COVID lockdown begins
A migrant worker passes his son through a bus window as they return to their village in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 20. Migrant workers were fleeing Delhi by the busload amid a six-day lockdown in the capital to curb the...more
Migrant worker Anshul Kumar, 26, cries as he lost his money at a bus station in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 19. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Migrant workers arrive at a bus station to board buses to return to their villages in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 19. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A migrant worker's family sits next to a bus at a bus station, as they wait to return to their village, in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 20. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Migrant workers stand on top of an overcrowded bus to return to their villages in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 19. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A migrant worker and his children sleep at a bus station as they wait to return to their village in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 20. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Migrant workers board a bus to return to their villages after Delhi government ordered a six-day lockdown, in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 19. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A migrant worker's family waits at a bus station, to board a bus to return to their village in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 20. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Migrant workers gather at a bus station to board buses to return to their villages in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 19. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children of migrant workers sit at a bus station, as they wait to board a bus to return to their villages, in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 20. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A migrant worker's family waits at a bus station to board a bus to return to their village after Delhi government ordered a six-day lockdown, in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 19. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Migrant workers hang on to a door of a moving bus as they return to their villages, in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 20. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A migrant worker carries a disabled family member as they board a bus to return to their village in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 20. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A migrant worker arrives at a bus station to board a bus to return to his village after Delhi government ordered a six-day lockdown in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 19. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Migrant workers run after a moving bus to board, as they return to their villages, in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 20. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Migrant workers arrive at a bus station to board buses to return to their villages after Delhi government ordered a six-day lockdown in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 19. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Migrant workers arrive at a bus station to board buses to return to their villages in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 19. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
