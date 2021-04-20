Mass exodus from New Delhi as COVID lockdown begins

A migrant worker passes his son through a bus window as they return to their village in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 20. Migrant workers were fleeing Delhi by the busload amid a six-day lockdown in the capital to curb the...more

A migrant worker passes his son through a bus window as they return to their village in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 20. Migrant workers were fleeing Delhi by the busload amid a six-day lockdown in the capital to curb the latest surge in coronavirus cases in India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

