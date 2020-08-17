Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 17, 2020 | 1:46pm EDT

Mass protests grip Belarus in biggest challenge to strongman president

People protest against presidential election results during an opposition demonstration near a plant of the heavy off-road vehicles manufacturer MZKT in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. The placard reads: "Lukashenko resign". REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People protest against presidential election results during an opposition demonstration near a plant of the heavy off-road vehicles manufacturer MZKT in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. The placard reads: "Lukashenko resign". REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
People protest against presidential election results during an opposition demonstration near a plant of the heavy off-road vehicles manufacturer MZKT in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. The placard reads: "Lukashenko resign". REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
1 / 30
People attend an opposition demonstration in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People attend an opposition demonstration in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
People attend an opposition demonstration in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
2 / 30
People attend an opposition demonstration in Salihorsk (Soligorsk), Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People attend an opposition demonstration in Salihorsk (Soligorsk), Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
People attend an opposition demonstration in Salihorsk (Soligorsk), Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
3 / 30
People, including workers of the potash producer Belaruskali, put their names on the list of participants of a strike action during a protest in Salihorsk (Soligorsk), Belarus August 17, 2020. Strike action hit Belaruskali, one of the world's largest potash producers, partly shutting production, Russia's TASS news agency cited a local trade union as saying. The state-owned firm, a key source of dollar revenue for Belarus, said its plant was still working. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People, including workers of the potash producer Belaruskali, put their names on the list of participants of a strike action during a protest in Salihorsk (Soligorsk), Belarus August 17, 2020. Strike action hit Belaruskali, one of the world's largest...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
People, including workers of the potash producer Belaruskali, put their names on the list of participants of a strike action during a protest in Salihorsk (Soligorsk), Belarus August 17, 2020. Strike action hit Belaruskali, one of the world's largest potash producers, partly shutting production, Russia's TASS news agency cited a local trade union as saying. The state-owned firm, a key source of dollar revenue for Belarus, said its plant was still working. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
4 / 30
Workers of the potash producer Belaruskali attend a meeting to prepare for a strike action and a protest near Salihorsk (Soligorsk), Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Workers of the potash producer Belaruskali attend a meeting to prepare for a strike action and a protest near Salihorsk (Soligorsk), Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Workers of the potash producer Belaruskali attend a meeting to prepare for a strike action and a protest near Salihorsk (Soligorsk), Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
5 / 30
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko meets with workers as he visits the plant of the heavy off-road vehicles manufacturer MZKT in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. In a sign of his growing vulnerability, Lukashenko faced heckling and chants of "step down" during a speech to workers at one of the large state-run factories that are the pride of his Soviet-style economic model and core support base. Nikolai Petrov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko meets with workers as he visits the plant of the heavy off-road vehicles manufacturer MZKT in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. In a sign of his growing vulnerability, Lukashenko faced heckling and chants of...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko meets with workers as he visits the plant of the heavy off-road vehicles manufacturer MZKT in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. In a sign of his growing vulnerability, Lukashenko faced heckling and chants of "step down" during a speech to workers at one of the large state-run factories that are the pride of his Soviet-style economic model and core support base. Nikolai Petrov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 30
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko addresses workers as he visits the plant of the heavy off-road vehicles manufacturer MZKT in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. Nikolai Petrov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko addresses workers as he visits the plant of the heavy off-road vehicles manufacturer MZKT in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. Nikolai Petrov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko addresses workers as he visits the plant of the heavy off-road vehicles manufacturer MZKT in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. Nikolai Petrov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 30
People, including workers of the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ), walk out of an entrance checkpoint during an opposition demonstration in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People, including workers of the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ), walk out of an entrance checkpoint during an opposition demonstration in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
People, including workers of the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ), walk out of an entrance checkpoint during an opposition demonstration in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
8 / 30
People attend an opposition demonstration near the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ) in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People attend an opposition demonstration near the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ) in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
People attend an opposition demonstration near the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ) in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
9 / 30
Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova addresses participants of a demonstration against presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova addresses participants of a demonstration against presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova addresses participants of a demonstration against presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
10 / 30
People protest against presidential election results during an opposition demonstration near a plant of the heavy off-road vehicles manufacturer MZKT in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. The placard reads: "Long Live Belarus!" REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People protest against presidential election results during an opposition demonstration near a plant of the heavy off-road vehicles manufacturer MZKT in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. The placard reads: "Long Live Belarus!" REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
People protest against presidential election results during an opposition demonstration near a plant of the heavy off-road vehicles manufacturer MZKT in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. The placard reads: "Long Live Belarus!" REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
11 / 30
People take part in a protest in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. There was no visible police presence at the protest, which attracted around 200,000 people, a Reuters reporter estimated. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People take part in a protest in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. There was no visible police presence at the protest, which attracted around 200,000 people, a Reuters reporter estimated. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
People take part in a protest in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. There was no visible police presence at the protest, which attracted around 200,000 people, a Reuters reporter estimated. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
12 / 30
Former Belarusian paratroopers take part in a protest near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Former Belarusian paratroopers take part in a protest near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Former Belarusian paratroopers take part in a protest near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
13 / 30
People take part in a protest against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People take part in a protest against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
People take part in a protest against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
14 / 30
Demonstrators are reflected in the sunglasses of a participant during a protest against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Demonstrators are reflected in the sunglasses of a participant during a protest against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Demonstrators are reflected in the sunglasses of a participant during a protest against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
15 / 30
Belarusian opposition figure Vladimir Neklyayev addresses demonstrators during a protest against the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Belarusian opposition figure Vladimir Neklyayev addresses demonstrators during a protest against the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Belarusian opposition figure Vladimir Neklyayev addresses demonstrators during a protest against the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
16 / 30
People take part in a protest against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People take part in a protest against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
People take part in a protest against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
17 / 30
People take part in a protest against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People take part in a protest against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
People take part in a protest against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
18 / 30
Opposition supporters carry a large historical white-red-white flag of Belarus in Grodno, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Opposition supporters carry a large historical white-red-white flag of Belarus in Grodno, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Opposition supporters carry a large historical white-red-white flag of Belarus in Grodno, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 30
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a rally of his supporters near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. Maxim Guchek/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a rally of his supporters near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. Maxim Guchek/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a rally of his supporters near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. Maxim Guchek/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
20 / 30
People take part in a rally to protest against presidential election results and demand from state-run media objective reporting on the situation in the country, outside the building of Belarusian National State TV and Radio Company in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. The writing reads: "The truth!!!". REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People take part in a rally to protest against presidential election results and demand from state-run media objective reporting on the situation in the country, outside the building of Belarusian National State TV and Radio Company in Minsk, Belarus...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
People take part in a rally to protest against presidential election results and demand from state-run media objective reporting on the situation in the country, outside the building of Belarusian National State TV and Radio Company in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. The writing reads: "The truth!!!". REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
21 / 30
Demonstrators hold their phones with flashlights during a rally to protest against presidential election results and demand from state-run media objective reporting on the situation in the country, outside the building of Belarusian National State TV and Radio Company in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Demonstrators hold their phones with flashlights during a rally to protest against presidential election results and demand from state-run media objective reporting on the situation in the country, outside the building of Belarusian National State TV...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
Demonstrators hold their phones with flashlights during a rally to protest against presidential election results and demand from state-run media objective reporting on the situation in the country, outside the building of Belarusian National State TV and Radio Company in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
22 / 30
An employee of Belarusian National State TV and Radio Company flashes victory signs while leaving the building as people protest outside against presidential election results and demand from state-run media objective reporting on the situation in the country, in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

An employee of Belarusian National State TV and Radio Company flashes victory signs while leaving the building as people protest outside against presidential election results and demand from state-run media objective reporting on the situation in the...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
An employee of Belarusian National State TV and Radio Company flashes victory signs while leaving the building as people protest outside against presidential election results and demand from state-run media objective reporting on the situation in the country, in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
23 / 30
Men carry the coffin of protester Alexander Taraykovskiy, who was killed during recent rallies against the presidential election results, at a funeral ceremony in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Men carry the coffin of protester Alexander Taraykovskiy, who was killed during recent rallies against the presidential election results, at a funeral ceremony in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
Men carry the coffin of protester Alexander Taraykovskiy, who was killed during recent rallies against the presidential election results, at a funeral ceremony in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
24 / 30
A man carries a portrait of protester Alexander Taraykovskiy, who was killed during recent rallies against the presidential election results, at a funeral ceremony in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A man carries a portrait of protester Alexander Taraykovskiy, who was killed during recent rallies against the presidential election results, at a funeral ceremony in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
A man carries a portrait of protester Alexander Taraykovskiy, who was killed during recent rallies against the presidential election results, at a funeral ceremony in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
25 / 30
A view shows the grave of protester Alexander Taraykovskiy, who was killed during recent rallies against the presidential election results, at a cemetery outside Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A view shows the grave of protester Alexander Taraykovskiy, who was killed during recent rallies against the presidential election results, at a cemetery outside Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
A view shows the grave of protester Alexander Taraykovskiy, who was killed during recent rallies against the presidential election results, at a cemetery outside Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
26 / 30
People gather around a makeshift memorial as they pay tribute to protester Alexander Taraykovskiy, who was killed during recent rallies against the presidential election results, at the site of his death in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People gather around a makeshift memorial as they pay tribute to protester Alexander Taraykovskiy, who was killed during recent rallies against the presidential election results, at the site of his death in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020....more

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
People gather around a makeshift memorial as they pay tribute to protester Alexander Taraykovskiy, who was killed during recent rallies against the presidential election results, at the site of his death in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
27 / 30
People attend a funeral ceremony for protester Alexander Taraykovskiy, who was killed during recent rallies against the presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People attend a funeral ceremony for protester Alexander Taraykovskiy, who was killed during recent rallies against the presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
People attend a funeral ceremony for protester Alexander Taraykovskiy, who was killed during recent rallies against the presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
28 / 30
Artyom Pronin (C), who says he was detained and injured in recent opposition rallies following the presidential election, takes part in a protest against police violence in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Artyom Pronin (C), who says he was detained and injured in recent opposition rallies following the presidential election, takes part in a protest against police violence in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
Artyom Pronin (C), who says he was detained and injured in recent opposition rallies following the presidential election, takes part in a protest against police violence in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
29 / 30
Participants hold pictures of people, who were injured in recent opposition rallies following the presidential election, during a protest against police violence in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Participants hold pictures of people, who were injured in recent opposition rallies following the presidential election, during a protest against police violence in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
Participants hold pictures of people, who were injured in recent opposition rallies following the presidential election, during a protest against police violence in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast

Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast

Next Slideshows

Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast

Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast

As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly...

1:10pm EDT
Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

A Japanese bulk carrier has broken apart after it ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month, threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian...

12:43pm EDT
British students in uproar after algorithm decides their final grades

British students in uproar after algorithm decides their final grades

The UK government has faced days of criticism over the way pupils were awarded grades after their exams were canceled due to COVID-19, after its exam regulator...

11:25am EDT
Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.

9:54am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast

Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast

As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly transformed.

Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

A Japanese bulk carrier has broken apart after it ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month, threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean island.

British students in uproar after algorithm decides their final grades

British students in uproar after algorithm decides their final grades

The UK government has faced days of criticism over the way pupils were awarded grades after their exams were canceled due to COVID-19, after its exam regulator used an algorithm to assess grade predictions made by teachers and lowered those grades for almost 40% of students taking their main school-leaving exams.

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.

Right-wing groups clash with counter protesters in Georgia

Right-wing groups clash with counter protesters in Georgia

Several dozen demonstrators, many armed and carrying Confederate battle flags, staged a rally in the Atlanta suburb of Stone Mountain next to a park famed for its giant monument to leaders of the breakaway slave-holding states.

Protesters pack Belarus capital in rally against longtime president

Protesters pack Belarus capital in rally against longtime president

Belarusians chanting "Step down!" filled the center of the capital Minsk in the biggest protest so far against what they said was the fraudulent re-election a week ago of longtime president Alexander Lukashenko.

Amazon again under threat from forest fires

Amazon again under threat from forest fires

Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.

Street protests in Belarus after contested election

Street protests in Belarus after contested election

Tens of thousands of people, joined by workers from state-owned industrial plants, have taken to the streets this week, mounting the most serious political challenge to strongman President Alexander Lukashenko's 26 years of rule.

Football returns to Utah high school field amid pandemic

Football returns to Utah high school field amid pandemic

The Herriman Mustangs return to the gridiron with masks and social distancing for their first regular season football game against the Davis Darts at Herriman High School.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast