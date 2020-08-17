Mass protests grip Belarus in biggest challenge to strongman president
People protest against presidential election results during an opposition demonstration near a plant of the heavy off-road vehicles manufacturer MZKT in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. The placard reads: "Lukashenko resign". REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People attend an opposition demonstration in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People attend an opposition demonstration in Salihorsk (Soligorsk), Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People, including workers of the potash producer Belaruskali, put their names on the list of participants of a strike action during a protest in Salihorsk (Soligorsk), Belarus August 17, 2020. Strike action hit Belaruskali, one of the world's largest...more
Workers of the potash producer Belaruskali attend a meeting to prepare for a strike action and a protest near Salihorsk (Soligorsk), Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko meets with workers as he visits the plant of the heavy off-road vehicles manufacturer MZKT in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. In a sign of his growing vulnerability, Lukashenko faced heckling and chants of...more
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko addresses workers as he visits the plant of the heavy off-road vehicles manufacturer MZKT in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. Nikolai Petrov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS
People, including workers of the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ), walk out of an entrance checkpoint during an opposition demonstration in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People attend an opposition demonstration near the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ) in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova addresses participants of a demonstration against presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People protest against presidential election results during an opposition demonstration near a plant of the heavy off-road vehicles manufacturer MZKT in Minsk, Belarus August 17, 2020. The placard reads: "Long Live Belarus!" REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People take part in a protest in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. There was no visible police presence at the protest, which attracted around 200,000 people, a Reuters reporter estimated. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Former Belarusian paratroopers take part in a protest near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People take part in a protest against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Demonstrators are reflected in the sunglasses of a participant during a protest against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Belarusian opposition figure Vladimir Neklyayev addresses demonstrators during a protest against the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People take part in a protest against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People take part in a protest against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Opposition supporters carry a large historical white-red-white flag of Belarus in Grodno, Belarus August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a rally of his supporters near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. Maxim Guchek/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS
People take part in a rally to protest against presidential election results and demand from state-run media objective reporting on the situation in the country, outside the building of Belarusian National State TV and Radio Company in Minsk, Belarus...more
Demonstrators hold their phones with flashlights during a rally to protest against presidential election results and demand from state-run media objective reporting on the situation in the country, outside the building of Belarusian National State TV...more
An employee of Belarusian National State TV and Radio Company flashes victory signs while leaving the building as people protest outside against presidential election results and demand from state-run media objective reporting on the situation in the...more
Men carry the coffin of protester Alexander Taraykovskiy, who was killed during recent rallies against the presidential election results, at a funeral ceremony in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man carries a portrait of protester Alexander Taraykovskiy, who was killed during recent rallies against the presidential election results, at a funeral ceremony in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A view shows the grave of protester Alexander Taraykovskiy, who was killed during recent rallies against the presidential election results, at a cemetery outside Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People gather around a makeshift memorial as they pay tribute to protester Alexander Taraykovskiy, who was killed during recent rallies against the presidential election results, at the site of his death in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020....more
People attend a funeral ceremony for protester Alexander Taraykovskiy, who was killed during recent rallies against the presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Artyom Pronin (C), who says he was detained and injured in recent opposition rallies following the presidential election, takes part in a protest against police violence in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Participants hold pictures of people, who were injured in recent opposition rallies following the presidential election, during a protest against police violence in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
