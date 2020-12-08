Mass protests over India's new farm laws
Farmers protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A man walks inside a truck terminal during a nationwide strike to protest against newly passed farm bills in Mumbai, India, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A group of Nihangs (Sikh warriors) arrive to take part in a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Farmers listen to a speaker during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Farmers rest inside a tractor trolley at a site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Farmers sit on a tractor during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A farmer prepares meal at the site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police officers stand near a barricade at the site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Santokh Singh, 70, a farmer who was hurt by a tear gas shell and received stitches, poses for a picture at the site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills, at Singhu border near Delhi, India December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A farmer is seen inside a car through the front glass covered in mist at the site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills, at Singhu border near Delhi, India December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A boy adjusts his turban at a site of a protest by farmers against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Farmers protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Farmers sit in a tractor trolley at a site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A policeman chases away a farmer during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Farmers are seen with their trucks parked on a national highway as they protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A farmer helps another to tie his turban as they get ready to attend a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Women are seen inside a bus at a site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Tikri border near Delhi, India, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A farmer stands in front of police barricades during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People attend a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Tikri border near Delhi, India, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Farmers shout slogans during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A farmer washes himself next to a parked tractor at a site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Tikri border near Delhi, India, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Farmers wash clothes at a site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Tikri border near Delhi, India, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A woman sleeps inside a vehicle at a site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Tikri border near Delhi, India, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Farmers rest on mattresses next to a petrol pump at the site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills, at Singhu border near Delhi, India December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
People on a tractor shout slogans at a site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Farmers rest near their parked tractor trolleys at the site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), wearing a protective face mask, is seen through barbed wire at the site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Farmers sit inside a tractor trolley during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Farmers use a road sign to dry utensils during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A farmer prays to mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh faith, at the site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Danish...more
Tractors and trucks are seen parked on a national highway during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Farmers carry placards at a site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A farmer rests in a bus at a site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Farmers push a cement pipe to use it as a roadblock during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Farmers are seen at a site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police officers use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A man tries to put out a tear gas shell using a flag as farmers protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Farmers shout slogans as they protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A policeman fires tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Policemen wield their batons against a farmer during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police officers gather to stop farmers opposing the newly passed farm bills from entering the national capital Delhi, at Singhu border, India, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A police officer fires tear gas to stop farmers opposing the newly passed farm bills from entering the national capital Delhi, at Singhu border, India, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
