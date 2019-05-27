Mass same-sex wedding in Taiwan
Newlywed gay couples kiss during a mass wedding banquet, one day after same-sex marriage officially became legal, in Taipei, Taiwan May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A newlywed lesbian couple wave to supporters during a mass wedding banquet in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A newlywed lesbian couple hugs during a mass wedding banquet in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Lesbian newlyweds in wedding dresses pose during a mass wedding banquet in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Supporters pose before a mass wedding banquet in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A newlywed lesbian couple in wedding dresses holds hands at a mass wedding banquet in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A newlywed lesbian couple celebrates during a mass wedding banquet in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A newlywed lesbian couple celebrates during a mass wedding banquet in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A newlywed lesbian couple in wedding dresses attends a mass wedding banquet in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A newlywed lesbian couple kisses during a mass wedding banquet in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A newlywed lesbian couple exchanges wedding rings during a mass wedding banquet in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Gay and lesbian newlyweds attend a mass wedding banquet in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Lesbian newlyweds in wedding dresses react during a mass wedding banquet in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Supporters celebrate during a mass wedding banquet in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
