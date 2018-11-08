Edition:
Pictures | Thu Nov 8, 2018 | 9:30am EST

Mass shooting at California bar

People comfort each other after a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Police guard the site of a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

An emergency vehicle arrives at the site of a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

