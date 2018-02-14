Mass shooting at Florida high school
Students are evacuated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image from video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
A man placed in handcuffs is led by police near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image from video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
Police cars are seen in Coral Springs after a shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in this image obtained from social media. TWITTER / @GRUMPYHAUS via REUTERS
Rescue workers deal with a victim near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image from video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
A man placed in handcuffs by police is loaded onto a stretcher near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image from video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
Rescue workers prepare to transport a victim on a stretcher near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in this still image taken from a video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
Police cars are seen in Coral Springs after a shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in this image obtained from social media. TWITTER / @GRUMPYHAUS via REUTERS
A man who was placed in handcuffs by police is loaded into a paramedic vehicle after a shooting incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image from video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
A man placed in handcuffs is led by police near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image taken from a video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
A man placed in handcuffs by police is wheeled on a stretcher into a hospital near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image taken from a video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
A fire department vehicle containing a man placed in handcuffs by police prepares to unload him at a hospital near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image taken from...more
Next Slideshows
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
South African President Jacob Zuma resigns
Jacob Zuma resigned as President of South Africa, heeding orders by the ruling African National Congress to bring an end to his nine scandal-plagued years in...
MORE IN PICTURES
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 6
Highlights from day six of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Pyeongchang fans
Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York.
South African President Jacob Zuma resigns
Jacob Zuma resigned as President of South Africa, heeding orders by the ruling African National Congress to bring an end to his nine scandal-plagued years in power.
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang
Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Extreme winds in Pyeongchang
Several Olympic events were postponed or rescheduled as strong winds swept through Pyeongchang, damaging temporary structures set up for the Games.