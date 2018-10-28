Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Oct 28, 2018

Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

People mourn the loss of life as they hold a vigil for the victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
Police officers guard the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
A woman brings flowers to an impromptu memorial at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
A woman crosses police tape to bring flowers to an impromptu memorial at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Police officers guard the Tree of Life synagogue following the shooting in Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
Police officers guarding the Tree of Life synagogue speak with men in orange vests from a Jewish burial society in Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
Police officers guard the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
People gathered to mourn the loss of life as they hold a vigil for the victims in Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
People mourn the loss of life as they hold a vigil for the victims in Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
People mourn the loss of life as they hold a vigil for the victims in Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
People mourn the loss of life as they hold a vigil for the victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer??

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
The entrance to the Emergency Trauma Center at Allegheny General Hospital, where authorities say shooting suspect Robert Bowers is hospitalized, is pictured in Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
Police vehicles are deployed near the vicinity of the home of shooting suspect Robert Bowers in Baldwin borough, a suburb of Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
A SWAT police officer and other first responders respond after a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
An ambulance departs the Tree of Life synagogue following the shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
SWAT police officers respond after a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
SWAT police officers respond after a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Wendell Hissrich (R), Pittsburgh Public Safety Director, speak to media, after a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
A police officer on motorcycle passes through a roadblock as he responds after a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
