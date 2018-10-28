Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue
People mourn the loss of life as they hold a vigil for the victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer
Police officers guard the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman brings flowers to an impromptu memorial at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman crosses police tape to bring flowers to an impromptu memorial at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Police officers guard the Tree of Life synagogue following the shooting in Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer
Police officers guarding the Tree of Life synagogue speak with men in orange vests from a Jewish burial society in Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer
Police officers guard the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People gathered to mourn the loss of life as they hold a vigil for the victims in Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer
People mourn the loss of life as they hold a vigil for the victims in Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer
People mourn the loss of life as they hold a vigil for the victims in Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer
People mourn the loss of life as they hold a vigil for the victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer??
The entrance to the Emergency Trauma Center at Allegheny General Hospital, where authorities say shooting suspect Robert Bowers is hospitalized, is pictured in Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer
Police vehicles are deployed near the vicinity of the home of shooting suspect Robert Bowers in Baldwin borough, a suburb of Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer
A SWAT police officer and other first responders respond after a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer
An ambulance departs the Tree of Life synagogue following the shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer
SWAT police officers respond after a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer
SWAT police officers respond after a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Wendell Hissrich (R), Pittsburgh Public Safety Director, speak to media, after a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer
A police officer on motorcycle passes through a roadblock as he responds after a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer
Brazil votes
Brazilians fed up with political corruption and rising crime are expected to vote in former army captain turned politician Jair Bolsonaro as their president in a turbulent swing to the right in the world's fourth largest democracy.
Mail bombs target Democrats, Trump critics
Cesar Sayoc, suspected of sending at least 14 mail bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump in the run-up to next month's national elections, was arrested in Florida and charged with five federal felonies.
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in southern Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.
Two decades after brutal killing, Matthew Shepard laid to rest
Two decades after Matthew Shepard was kidnapped and killed, turning him into an inspirational symbol for the fight against violence targeting gay people, his remains were interred at the Washington National Cathedral.
Week in sports
Some of our top sports photos this week.
On the midterm campaign trail
Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.
School bus swept away in Dead Sea flash flood
Rescuers comb the shores of Jordan's Dead Sea, searching for survivors, after flash floods killed at least 20 people, most of them children on a school outing.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.