Pictures | Sun Nov 5, 2017 | 4:50pm EST

Mass shooting at Texas church

The area around the First Baptist Church is taped off by law enforcement in Sutherland Springs, Texas after a gunman opened fire. MAX MASSEY/ KSAT 12/via REUTERS

The area around the First Baptist Church is taped off by law enforcement in Sutherland Springs, Texas after a gunman opened fire. MAX MASSEY/ KSAT 12/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
The area around the First Baptist Church is taped off by law enforcement in Sutherland Springs, Texas after a gunman opened fire. MAX MASSEY/ KSAT 12/via REUTERS
A helicopter flies near the site of a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas. MAX MASSEY/ KSAT 12/via REUTERS

A helicopter flies near the site of a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas. MAX MASSEY/ KSAT 12/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
A helicopter flies near the site of a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas. MAX MASSEY/ KSAT 12/via REUTERS
FBI officials arrive at the site of a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas. MAX MASSEY/ KSAT 12/via REUTERS

FBI officials arrive at the site of a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas. MAX MASSEY/ KSAT 12/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
FBI officials arrive at the site of a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas. MAX MASSEY/ KSAT 12/via REUTERS
Police cars are seen in Sutherland Springs, Texas. MAX MASSEY/ KSAT 12/via REUTERS

Police cars are seen in Sutherland Springs, Texas. MAX MASSEY/ KSAT 12/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
Police cars are seen in Sutherland Springs, Texas. MAX MASSEY/ KSAT 12/via REUTERS
Police cars are seen at Sutherland Springs, Texas. Liz Summers/via REUTERS

Police cars are seen at Sutherland Springs, Texas. Liz Summers/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
Police cars are seen at Sutherland Springs, Texas. Liz Summers/via REUTERS
The area around the site of a mass shooting is taped off in Sutherland Springs, Texas. MAX MASSEY/ KSAT 12/via REUTERS

The area around the site of a mass shooting is taped off in Sutherland Springs, Texas. MAX MASSEY/ KSAT 12/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
The area around the site of a mass shooting is taped off in Sutherland Springs, Texas. MAX MASSEY/ KSAT 12/via REUTERS
