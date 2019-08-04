Mass shootings in the U.S.: From Columbine to El Paso
August 3, 2019: A man armed with a rifle opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, killing 20 people and wounding 26 others as panicked shoppers and employees scurried for cover before the gunman surrendered to police at the scene....more
May 31, 2019: A disgruntled public utility employee opened fire with a handgun on co-workers at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on a Friday afternoon, killing 12 people and wounding at least four before he was fatally shot by...more
November 8, 2018: A former U.S. Marine combat veteran opened fire in a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, packed with line-dancing college students, killing 12 people. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
October 27, 2018: A gunman burst into the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with a semi-automatic rifle and three handguns and shouted "all Jews must die" as he fired on congregants gathered for a Sabbath service, killing 11 people....more
May 18, 2018: A 17-year-old student dressed in a trench coat and armed with a shotgun and pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School, southeast outside Houston, Texas, killing nine students and one teacher, before surrendering to officers....more
February 14, 2018: A former student with an assault gun massacred 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
November 5, 2017: A man thrown out of the U.S. Air Force for beating his wife and child fatally shot 26 people at a rural church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where his in-laws worshipped before killing himself. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
October 1, 2017: A gunman opened fire on a country music festival from a 32nd-floor hotel suite in Las Vegas, Nevada, killing 58 people and wounding 564 others before taking his own life. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
June 12, 2016: A gunman fatally shot 49 people at Pulse, a gay nightclub, before he was shot dead by police in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
December 2, 2015: A husband and wife killed 14 people at a workplace holiday party in San Bernardino in Southern California before dying in a shootout with police. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
October 1, 2015: A man opened fire on the campus of Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, killing nine people before he was shot dead by police. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
June 17, 2015: A white supremacist killed nine black churchgoers at a historic, predominantly black church in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
May 17, 2015: Nine people were killed and 18 were injured when a simmering feud among rival biker gangs boiled over at a sports bar in Waco, Texas, leading to a gun battle in the parking lot. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
September 16, 2013: A former Navy reservist working as a government contractor killed 12 people at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. He was shot dead by police. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters
December 14, 2012: A man fatally shot his mother, then killed 20 children and six adults before killing himself at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
July 20, 2012: A masked gunman killed 12 people and wounded 70 others after he opened fire inside a midnight premiere of Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises" at a multiplex movie theater in Aurora, Denver. He received multiple life sentences....more
November 5, 2009: An army major and psychiatrist opened fire at Fort Hood, a U.S. Army base in Texas, killing 13 people. He was sentenced to death. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
April 3, 2009: A Vietnamese immigrant opened fire at an immigrant services center in Binghamton, New York, killing 13 people and wounding four. He then killed himself. REUTERS/Hans Pennink
March 10, 2009: An Alabama man shot and killed 10 people, including his mother, grandmother, uncle, two cousins and five others, including an 18-month-old girl, in a spree that ended when he shot himself dead after a shootout and car chase in...more
April 16, 2007: A gunman slaughtered 32 people and killed himself at Virginia Tech, a university in Blacksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
October 2002: Two men ambushed 13 people, killing 10 of them, in sniper-style shootings that terrorize the Washington area for three weeks. One sniper was executed and the other was sentenced to life in prison. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
April 20, 1999: Two teenagers rampaged through Columbine High School in Jefferson County, Colorado, fatally shooting 12 students and a teacher and wounding more than 20 others before killing themselves. REUTERS
