Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 27, 2018 | 9:20am EDT

Mass wedding in South Korea

A bride naps as newlywed couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A bride naps as newlywed couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
A bride naps as newlywed couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
1 / 17
A bride cries during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A bride cries during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
A bride cries during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
2 / 17
Han Hak-ja, widow of Evangelist Reverend Moon Sun-myung, sprays holy water to bless couples during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Han Hak-ja, widow of Evangelist Reverend Moon Sun-myung, sprays holy water to bless couples during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Han Hak-ja, widow of Evangelist Reverend Moon Sun-myung, sprays holy water to bless couples during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
3 / 17
A couple attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A couple attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
A couple attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
4 / 17
Couples pose for photographs with cut-outs of late evangelist Reverend Moon Sun-myung and his wife Han Hak-ja before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Couples pose for photographs with cut-outs of late evangelist Reverend Moon Sun-myung and his wife Han Hak-ja before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Couples pose for photographs with cut-outs of late evangelist Reverend Moon Sun-myung and his wife Han Hak-ja before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
5 / 17
Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
6 / 17
Couples pose for photographs before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Couples pose for photographs before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Couples pose for photographs before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
7 / 17
Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
8 / 17
A couple poses for photographs with a cut-out of late evangelist Reverend Moon Sun-myung and his wife Han Hak-ja before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A couple poses for photographs with a cut-out of late evangelist Reverend Moon Sun-myung and his wife Han Hak-ja before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
A couple poses for photographs with a cut-out of late evangelist Reverend Moon Sun-myung and his wife Han Hak-ja before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
9 / 17
A bride reacts during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A bride reacts during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
A bride reacts during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
10 / 17
A woman adjusts the wedding dress of a bride as she waits for her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A woman adjusts the wedding dress of a bride as she waits for her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
A woman adjusts the wedding dress of a bride as she waits for her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
11 / 17
A couple takes a selfie during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A couple takes a selfie during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
A couple takes a selfie during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
12 / 17
Grooms pose for photographs before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Grooms pose for photographs before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Grooms pose for photographs before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
13 / 17
Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
14 / 17
A couple takes a selfie with a cut-out of late evangelist Reverend Moon Sun-myung and his wife Han Hak-ja before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A couple takes a selfie with a cut-out of late evangelist Reverend Moon Sun-myung and his wife Han Hak-ja before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
A couple takes a selfie with a cut-out of late evangelist Reverend Moon Sun-myung and his wife Han Hak-ja before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
15 / 17
A bride waits for her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A bride waits for her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
A bride waits for her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
16 / 17
A couple arrives for a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A couple arrives for a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
A couple arrives for a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Next Slideshows

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since Dec. 12, 2017. At the time of their arrests, they had been working on an...

Aug 24 2018
Tops at the tango

Tops at the tango

Leaving it all on the dance floor at the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Aug 23 2018
The animal weigh-in

The animal weigh-in

London Zoo conducts its annual weigh-in of the animals.

Aug 23 2018
Celebrating Eid al-Adha

Celebrating Eid al-Adha

Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday, marking the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, by slaughtering animals and sharing the meat with friends,...

Aug 22 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

MuchMusic Video Awards

MuchMusic Video Awards

Highlights from the 2018 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, Canada.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Lane batters Hawaii with torrential rains

Lane batters Hawaii with torrential rains

Tropical Storm Lane threatens Hawaii's most populated island of Oahu, after unleashing torrential rains and flooding on the Big Island, weather and civil defense officials said.

Pope Francis visits Ireland

Pope Francis visits Ireland

Pope Francis travels to Ireland in the first papal visit to the country in almost four decades.

John McCain: 1936 - 2018

John McCain: 1936 - 2018

Republican senator John McCain has died at the age of 81.

Exodus from Venezuela

Exodus from Venezuela

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled their country's economic and political turmoil for Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and beyond over the past 18 months.

French Open bans Serena's catsuit

French Open bans Serena's catsuit

The French Open is introducing a dress code for next season, with an official citing Serena Williams' black catsuit as a prime reason because "one must respect the game and the place."

Celebrating Eid in Rohingya refugee camps

Celebrating Eid in Rohingya refugee camps

Rohingya Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha in the crowded refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, where some 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have taken shelter since last August.

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since Dec. 12, 2017. At the time of their arrests, they had been working on an investigation into the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and boys in a village in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast