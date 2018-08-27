Mass wedding in South Korea
A bride naps as newlywed couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A bride cries during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Han Hak-ja, widow of Evangelist Reverend Moon Sun-myung, sprays holy water to bless couples during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A couple attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Couples pose for photographs with cut-outs of late evangelist Reverend Moon Sun-myung and his wife Han Hak-ja before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Couples pose for photographs before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A couple poses for photographs with a cut-out of late evangelist Reverend Moon Sun-myung and his wife Han Hak-ja before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A bride reacts during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A woman adjusts the wedding dress of a bride as she waits for her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A couple takes a selfie during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Grooms pose for photographs before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A couple takes a selfie with a cut-out of late evangelist Reverend Moon Sun-myung and his wife Han Hak-ja before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A bride waits for her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A couple arrives for a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
