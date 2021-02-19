Masses continue protests against military coup in Myanmar
A member of the LGBTQ community shows the three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator protests against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A Buddhist monk holding a sign stands next to an armored vehicle during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Horses pull carriages with demonstrators during a protest against the military coup, near temples in Bagan, Myanmar February 18, 2021 in this image obtained by Reuters
Demonstrators kneel in front of a police water cannon as they protest against the coup, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators march during a protest against the military coup, near temples in Bagan, Myanmar February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the LGBTQ community protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator holds a placard in front of a police line as he protests against the coup, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators hold placards demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators run from a police water canon as they protest against the coup, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A memorial for Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, a teenager who was shot in the head when police cracked down on a protest against the military coup in Naypyitaw is seen in Yangon, Myanmar, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator on a motorbike holds a placard while other demonstrator flashes the three-fingers salute as they ride past police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator looks on during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators hold a banner as they march during a protest against the military coup, near temples in Bagan, Myanmar February 18, 2021 in this image obtained by Reuters
A demonstrator flashes a three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
An armored vehicle is seen on a street during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators hold placards as they march during a protest against the military coup, near temples in Bagan, Myanmar February 18, 2021 in this image obtained by Reuters
Police officers are seen in downtown Yangon, Myanmar, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the LGBTQ community protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators write messages on t-shirts during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
