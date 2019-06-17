Edition:
Pictures | Mon Jun 17, 2019 | 10:00am EDT

Massive blackout leaves millions without power in South America

A vendor waits for customers during a national blackout, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 16. A massive blackout left tens of millions in South America without power after Argentina's power grid collapsed Sunday morning. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
A lamppost shines down a street as the rest of the neighborhood of Parque Batlle goes without electricity, in Montevideo, Uruguay, June 16. REUTERS/Mariana Greif

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
People look for their names in a voters list at a polling station during a national blackout in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina, June 16. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
A man writes by candlelight as his neighborhood of Parque Batlle goes without electricity, in Montevideo, Uruguay, June 16. REUTERS/Mariana Greif

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
A light shines from inside a house as the neighbourhood of Parque Batlle goes without electricity in Montevideo, Uruguay, June 16. REUTERS/Mariana Greif

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
People line up before casting their votes at a polling station during a national blackout, in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Power sub-station UTE Ramon Anador is seen working partially after a massive blackout in Argentina cut electricity to much of neighbouring Uruguay and swaths of Paraguay, in Montevideo, Uruguay, June 16. REUTERS/Mariana Greif

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Sweets for sale are seen inside a store lit by candlelight in Montevideo, Uruguay, June 16. REUTERS/Mariana Greif

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Light shines from inside a house in Montevideo, Uruguay, June 16. REUTERS/Mariana Greif

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
A polling station is seen during a national blackout in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina, June 16. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
A vendor waits for customers during a national blackout, in Buenos Aires, Argentina June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
