Pictures | Tue Aug 4, 2020 | 2:31pm EDT

Massive blast in Beirut sends shockwaves across city

Firefighters spray water at a fire after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Smoke rises after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. Karim Sokhn/Instagram/Ksokhn + Thebikekitchenbeirut/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
People run for cover following an explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A man is evacuated at the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Smoke and damage are pictured following an explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
An injured man is helped at the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
An injured man is helped following an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A shockwave is seen during an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. Karim Sokhn/Instagram/Ksokhn + Thebikekitchenbeirut/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A damaged vehicle is seen at the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Injured men are seen following an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
An injured woman is seen following an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Smoke rises after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. Karim Sokhn/Instagram/Ksokhn + Thebikekitchenbeirut/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
An injured man is seen following an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Smoke rises in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Smoke rises after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. Karim Sokhn/Instagram/Ksokhn + Thebikekitchenbeirut/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Smoke rises after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
