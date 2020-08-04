Massive blast in Beirut sends shockwaves across city
Firefighters spray water at a fire after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Smoke rises after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. Karim Sokhn/Instagram/Ksokhn + Thebikekitchenbeirut/via REUTERS
Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People run for cover following an explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A man is evacuated at the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Smoke and damage are pictured following an explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
An injured man is helped at the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
An injured man is helped following an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A shockwave is seen during an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. Karim Sokhn/Instagram/Ksokhn + Thebikekitchenbeirut/via REUTERS
A damaged vehicle is seen at the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Injured men are seen following an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah
An injured woman is seen following an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Smoke rises after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. Karim Sokhn/Instagram/Ksokhn + Thebikekitchenbeirut/via REUTERS
An injured man is seen following an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Smoke rises in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Smoke rises after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. Karim Sokhn/Instagram/Ksokhn + Thebikekitchenbeirut/via REUTERS
Smoke rises after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS
