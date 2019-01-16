Edition:
Wed Jan 16, 2019 | 1:35pm EST

Massive circle of ice spins in Maine river

A massive ice disc formed on the surface of Presumpscot River is seen in Westbrook, Maine. The perfectly circular ice floe has attracted international attention. Tina Radel/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
A large, circular ice floe spins slowly in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Onlookers photograph a large, circular ice floe spinning slowly in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Birds sit on a large, circular ice floe spinning slowly in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
A woman looks at a large, circular ice floe spinning slowly in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
A large, circular ice floe spins slowly in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
A woman photographs a large, circular ice floe spinning slowly in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
A large, circular ice floe spins slowly in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Onlookers watch a large, circular ice floe spinning slowly in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
A large, circular ice floe spins slowly in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
