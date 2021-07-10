Massive fire at Bangladesh juice factory
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters stand inside a Hashem Foods Ltd factory as burnt items are seen after a fire broke out, in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Unidentified relatives of the victims mourn at the site after a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Flames rise the morning after a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Exhausted firefighters rest in the morning after working the whole night at the site of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad...more
Rescue workers carry the bodies that were recovered after a fire broke out at a factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A firefighter tries to extinguish fire inside the building after a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rescue workers carry the bodies that were recovered after a fire broke out at a factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters wave hands to communicate after entering the factory building where a fire broke out and killed dozens in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
People look at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A firefighter walks past the site of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
An exhausted firefighter rests at the site of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
People look on as flames rise after a fire broke out at a Hashem Foods Ltd factory in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters use a fire hose after a fire broke out at a Hashem Foods Ltd factory in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
People look at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters gather after a fire broke out at a Hashem Foods Ltd factory in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Unidentified relatives of the victims mourn at the site where a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
People look on as flames rise after a fire broke out at a Hashem Foods Ltd factory in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters walk past the site of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A firefighter inspects the inside of a Hashem Foods Ltd factory where a fire broke out, in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rescue workers carry the bodies that were recovered after a fire broke out at a factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rescue workers carry the bodies that were recovered after a fire broke out at a factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters walk past the site of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
