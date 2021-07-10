Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Jul 9, 2021 | 8:33pm EDT

Massive fire at Bangladesh juice factory

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
1 / 29
Firefighters stand inside a Hashem Foods Ltd factory as burnt items are seen after a fire broke out, in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Firefighters stand inside a Hashem Foods Ltd factory as burnt items are seen after a fire broke out, in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
Firefighters stand inside a Hashem Foods Ltd factory as burnt items are seen after a fire broke out, in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
2 / 29
Unidentified relatives of the victims mourn at the site after a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Unidentified relatives of the victims mourn at the site after a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Unidentified relatives of the victims mourn at the site after a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
3 / 29
Flames rise the morning after a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Flames rise the morning after a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Flames rise the morning after a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
4 / 29
Exhausted firefighters rest in the morning after working the whole night at the site of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Exhausted firefighters rest in the morning after working the whole night at the site of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Exhausted firefighters rest in the morning after working the whole night at the site of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
5 / 29
Rescue workers carry the bodies that were recovered after a fire broke out at a factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rescue workers carry the bodies that were recovered after a fire broke out at a factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
Rescue workers carry the bodies that were recovered after a fire broke out at a factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
6 / 29
A firefighter tries to extinguish fire inside the building after a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A firefighter tries to extinguish fire inside the building after a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
A firefighter tries to extinguish fire inside the building after a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
7 / 29
Rescue workers carry the bodies that were recovered after a fire broke out at a factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rescue workers carry the bodies that were recovered after a fire broke out at a factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
Rescue workers carry the bodies that were recovered after a fire broke out at a factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
8 / 29
Firefighters wave hands to communicate after entering the factory building where a fire broke out and killed dozens in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Firefighters wave hands to communicate after entering the factory building where a fire broke out and killed dozens in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
Firefighters wave hands to communicate after entering the factory building where a fire broke out and killed dozens in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
9 / 29
People look at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

People look at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
People look at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
10 / 29
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
11 / 29
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
12 / 29
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
13 / 29
A firefighter walks past the site of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A firefighter walks past the site of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
A firefighter walks past the site of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
14 / 29
An exhausted firefighter rests at the site of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

An exhausted firefighter rests at the site of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
An exhausted firefighter rests at the site of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
15 / 29
People look on as flames rise after a fire broke out at a Hashem Foods Ltd factory in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

People look on as flames rise after a fire broke out at a Hashem Foods Ltd factory in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
People look on as flames rise after a fire broke out at a Hashem Foods Ltd factory in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
16 / 29
Firefighters use a fire hose after a fire broke out at a Hashem Foods Ltd factory in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Firefighters use a fire hose after a fire broke out at a Hashem Foods Ltd factory in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
Firefighters use a fire hose after a fire broke out at a Hashem Foods Ltd factory in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
17 / 29
People look at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

People look at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
People look at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
18 / 29
Firefighters gather after a fire broke out at a Hashem Foods Ltd factory in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Firefighters gather after a fire broke out at a Hashem Foods Ltd factory in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
Firefighters gather after a fire broke out at a Hashem Foods Ltd factory in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
19 / 29
Unidentified relatives of the victims mourn at the site where a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Unidentified relatives of the victims mourn at the site where a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Unidentified relatives of the victims mourn at the site where a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
20 / 29
People look on as flames rise after a fire broke out at a Hashem Foods Ltd factory in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

People look on as flames rise after a fire broke out at a Hashem Foods Ltd factory in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
People look on as flames rise after a fire broke out at a Hashem Foods Ltd factory in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
21 / 29
Firefighters walk past the site of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Firefighters walk past the site of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Firefighters walk past the site of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
22 / 29
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
23 / 29
A firefighter inspects the inside of a Hashem Foods Ltd factory where a fire broke out, in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A firefighter inspects the inside of a Hashem Foods Ltd factory where a fire broke out, in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
A firefighter inspects the inside of a Hashem Foods Ltd factory where a fire broke out, in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
24 / 29
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
25 / 29
Rescue workers carry the bodies that were recovered after a fire broke out at a factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rescue workers carry the bodies that were recovered after a fire broke out at a factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
Rescue workers carry the bodies that were recovered after a fire broke out at a factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
26 / 29
Rescue workers carry the bodies that were recovered after a fire broke out at a factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rescue workers carry the bodies that were recovered after a fire broke out at a factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
Rescue workers carry the bodies that were recovered after a fire broke out at a factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
27 / 29
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
28 / 29
Firefighters walk past the site of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Firefighters walk past the site of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Firefighters walk past the site of a fire that broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj of Narayanganj district, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

Next Slideshows

Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

Rodeos and chuckwagon races return to the western Canadian city after last year's festivities were cancelled due to the pandemic.

8:23pm EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

6:48pm EDT
Style from the Cannes red carpet

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

12:04pm EDT
Haiti police say they have president's suspected killers

Haiti police say they have president's suspected killers

A heavily armed commando unit that assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise this week comprised 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, authorities said,...

11:50am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

Rodeos and chuckwagon races return to the western Canadian city after last year's festivities were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

Haiti police say they have president's suspected killers

Haiti police say they have president's suspected killers

A heavily armed commando unit that assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise this week comprised 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, authorities said, as the hunt went on for the masterminds of the brazen killing.

First African American wins Scripps Spelling Bee, conquering with 'Murraya'

First African American wins Scripps Spelling Bee, conquering with 'Murraya'

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, became the first African American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling 'Murraya,' a genus of plants.

Indonesia reports record daily COVID deaths

Indonesia reports record daily COVID deaths

Indonesia reported on Wednesday more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time, as a surge in infections overwhelmed parts of the hospital system in densely populated Java and with portable oxygen supplies running out in six towns.

Afghan forces battle Taliban amid fears of civil war

Afghan forces battle Taliban amid fears of civil war

Taliban fighters have been advancing across the country for weeks, an offensive that has accelerated as foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan after a 20-year-long intervention.

When the Soviets left Afghanistan

When the Soviets left Afghanistan

Over thirty years have passed since the last Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan.

Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

The Tampa Bay Lightning become only the third back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in the last quarter of a century.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast