Massive heat wave bakes U.S.
Kids and adults cool off in a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on the first day of a forecasted summer heatwave in Boston, Massachusetts, July 19. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A girl cools off in a water feature in the Navy Yard neighborhood during a heat wave in Washington, July 20. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man wipes his face with a cloth during hot weather in the Manhattan borough of New York, July 19. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A girl cools off from the heat in water from an open fire hydrant in the Washington Heights section of upper Manhattan in New York, July 19. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Birds splash in a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on the first day of a forecasted summer heatwave in Boston, Massachusetts, July 19. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tourists huddle under umbrellas to protect themselves against the sun in the plaza in front of the Lincoln Memorial with the Washington Monument in the background, in Washington, July 21. REUTERS/Will Dunham
Louisa Facini, 17 months old from Brooklyn, plays in a water feature in Domino Park as a heatwave continued to affect the region in Brooklyn, July 21. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A couple share a popsicle in High Line Park during a period of high temperatures in Manhattan, July 19. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kids and adults cool off in a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on the first day of a forecasted summer heatwave in Boston, July 19. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman lies in Domino Park as a heatwave continues to affect the region in Brooklyn, July 21. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man in a wheelchair reaches down to touch a water feature in High Line Park during a period of high temperatures in Manhattan, July 19. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People play in the fountain at Washington Square Park in Manhattan, July 20. REUTERS/Gabriella Angotti-Jones
A girl plays in a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on the first day of a forecasted summer heatwave in Boston, July 19. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Children play in the fountain at Washington Square Park during hot weather in Manhattan, July 19. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children play in the fountain at Washington Square Park during hot weather in Manhattan, July 19. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children play in a water feature in Domino Park as a heatwave continued to affect the region in Brooklyn, July 21. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A child cools off in a water feature at a park in the Shaw neighbourhood during a heat wave in Washington, July 20. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A child plays in a fountain during a period of high temperatures in New York City, July 19. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man casts his line out as he goes fishing under the Brooklyn Bridge at sunrise as a heatwave continues to affect the region in New York, July 21. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Children play in the fountain at Washington Square Park during hot weather in Manhattan, July 19. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
When we went to the moon
Images from the historic Apollo 11 mission, when man first stepped on the moon on July 20, 1969.
Deadly arson attack on Japanese animation studio
Animation fans gathered at the site of Japan s worst mass killing in 18 years, laying flowers and offering prayers for the 33 people killed in an arson attack...
MORE IN PICTURES
When we went to the moon
Images from the historic Apollo 11 mission, when man first stepped on the moon on July 20, 1969.
Best of Comic-Con
Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.
Deadly arson attack on Japanese animation studio
Animation fans gathered at the site of Japan s worst mass killing in 18 years, laying flowers and offering prayers for the 33 people killed in an arson attack on an animation studio.
NYC's Diner En Blanc rained out
The secretive Diner En Blanc pop up dinner is hit with heavy rain in Battery Park.
Protests in Puerto Rico
Thousands rally in Puerto Rico to demand resignation of governor.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
On the frontlines of Congo's Ebola outbreak
The World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo to be a "public health emergency of international concern," saying the recent risk of its spread in the city of Goma and into Uganda had increased the threat.