Massive heat wave bakes U.S.

Kids and adults cool off in a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on the first day of a forecasted summer heatwave in Boston, Massachusetts, July 19. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
A girl cools off in a water feature in the Navy Yard neighborhood during a heat wave in Washington, July 20. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, July 20, 2019
A man wipes his face with a cloth during hot weather in the Manhattan borough of New York, July 19. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
A girl cools off from the heat in water from an open fire hydrant in the Washington Heights section of upper Manhattan in New York, July 19. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
Birds splash in a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on the first day of a forecasted summer heatwave in Boston, Massachusetts, July 19. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
Tourists huddle under umbrellas to protect themselves against the sun in the plaza in front of the Lincoln Memorial with the Washington Monument in the background, in Washington, July 21. REUTERS/Will Dunham

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Louisa Facini, 17 months old from Brooklyn, plays in a water feature in Domino Park as a heatwave continued to affect the region in Brooklyn, July 21. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
A couple share a popsicle in High Line Park during a period of high temperatures in Manhattan, July 19. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
Kids and adults cool off in a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on the first day of a forecasted summer heatwave in Boston, July 19. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
A woman lies in Domino Park as a heatwave continues to affect the region in Brooklyn, July 21. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
A man in a wheelchair reaches down to touch a water feature in High Line Park during a period of high temperatures in Manhattan, July 19. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
People play in the fountain at Washington Square Park in Manhattan, July 20. REUTERS/Gabriella Angotti-Jones

Reuters / Saturday, July 20, 2019
A girl plays in a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on the first day of a forecasted summer heatwave in Boston, July 19. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
Children play in the fountain at Washington Square Park during hot weather in Manhattan, July 19. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
Children play in the fountain at Washington Square Park during hot weather in Manhattan, July 19. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
Children play in a water feature in Domino Park as a heatwave continued to affect the region in Brooklyn, July 21. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
A child cools off in a water feature at a park in the Shaw neighbourhood during a heat wave in Washington, July 20. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, July 20, 2019
A child plays in a fountain during a period of high temperatures in New York City, July 19. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
A man casts his line out as he goes fishing under the Brooklyn Bridge at sunrise as a heatwave continues to affect the region in New York, July 21. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Children play in the fountain at Washington Square Park during hot weather in Manhattan, July 19. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
