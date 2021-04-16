Massive landslide alters Britain's Jurassic Coast
Rockfall is seen on a beach after a cliff collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, April 16. The huge landslide on Britain's Jurassic Coast has altered an entire section of the coastline. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Rockfall is seen on a beach after a cliff collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, April 16. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Rockfall is seen on a beach after a cliff collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, April 16. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Rockfall is seen on a beach after a cliff collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, April 16. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Signs are seen on the beach after a cliff collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, April 16. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A man walks over the rubble of a cliff that collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, April 16. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Rockfall is seen on a beach after a cliff collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, April 16. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Rockfall is seen on a beach after a cliff collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, April 16. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A man walks over the rubble of a cliff that collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, April 16. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Rockfall is seen on a beach after a cliff collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, April 16. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Signs are seen on the beach after a cliff collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, April 16. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Rockfall is seen on a beach after a cliff collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, April 16. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Next Slideshows
Protests continue in Minnesota following death of Daunte Wright
Protests following the death of a young Black motorist killed during a traffic stop carried into the fourth night in Brooklyn Center.
Hong Kong marks security 'education day' with military march and toy guns for kids
Hong Kong's National Security Education Day, organized to promote the sweeping legislation China imposed last year, was marked with school activities, games and...
Indian hospitals overwhelmed by COVID surge as beds, oxygen fall short
Many Indian hospitals are scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surge to new daily records.
MORE IN PICTURES
Protests continue in Minnesota following death of Daunte Wright
Protests following the death of a young Black motorist killed during a traffic stop carried into the fourth night in Brooklyn Center.
Hong Kong marks security 'education day' with military march and toy guns for kids
Hong Kong's National Security Education Day, organized to promote the sweeping legislation China imposed last year, was marked with school activities, games and shows, and a parade by police and other services.
Indian hospitals overwhelmed by COVID surge as beds, oxygen fall short
Many Indian hospitals are scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surge to new daily records.
On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces have been building up close to Ukraine's eastern border, in a conflict Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.
The holy month of Ramadan
Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second year, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.
Notable deaths in 2021
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Protests erupt after Black man shot dead by police in Minnesota
Civil unrest gripped Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop.
Slain police officer lies in honor at Capitol Rotunda
President Joe Biden and lawmakers paid tribute to U.S. Capitol Police officer William Evans, who was killed when a motorist rammed a car into two officers and brandished a knife earlier this month.