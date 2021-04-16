Edition:
Fri Apr 16, 2021

Massive landslide alters Britain's Jurassic Coast

Rockfall is seen on a beach after a cliff collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, April 16. The huge landslide on Britain's Jurassic Coast has altered an entire section of the coastline. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
Rockfall is seen on a beach after a cliff collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, April 16. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
Rockfall is seen on a beach after a cliff collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, April 16. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
Rockfall is seen on a beach after a cliff collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, April 16. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
Signs are seen on the beach after a cliff collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, April 16. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
A man walks over the rubble of a cliff that collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, April 16. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
Rockfall is seen on a beach after a cliff collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, April 16. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
Rockfall is seen on a beach after a cliff collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, April 16. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
A man walks over the rubble of a cliff that collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, April 16. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
Rockfall is seen on a beach after a cliff collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, April 16. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
Signs are seen on the beach after a cliff collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, April 16. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
Rockfall is seen on a beach after a cliff collapsed near the village of Seatown, Dorset, April 16. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
