Massive march against Brexit in London
EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, participate in the 'People's Vote' march in central London, Britain March 23, 2019. Hundreds of thousands of people opposed to Britain's withdrawal from the...more
A participant looks at a box "In case of hard Brexit break glass" containing bags of tea. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
EU supporters leave their placards outside the Parliament as they participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A dog holds a doll depicting Theresa May in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A placard is pictured as EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Marc Jones
EU supporters lead a cart with an effigy of Theresa May as they participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An EU supporter dressed in costume participates in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An EU supporter participates in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
An EU supporter carries a child on his shoulders as they participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Marc Jones
An EU supporter participates in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Steven Watt
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Steven Watt
A dog with a sign is seen at the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Marc Jones
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
EU supporters dressed in costumes participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An EU supporter participates in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
An EU supporter participates in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Next Slideshows
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Key players in Mueller's probe
Some of the key figures in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign conspired with Russia and whether...
Charged in the Mueller investigation so far
Some of the high-profile names charged as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique
Rescue workers pluck survivors from trees and roofs a week after a cyclone ripped through southern Africa, triggering floods that have killed hundreds of people...
MORE IN PICTURES
Islamic State's last enclave captured
U.S.-backed forces proclaimed the capture of Islamic State's last territory in Syria, eliminating its rule over a self-proclaimed "caliphate."
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Key players in Mueller's probe
Some of the key figures in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign conspired with Russia and whether the president unlawfully tried to obstruct the inquiry.
Charged in the Mueller investigation so far
Some of the high-profile names charged as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique
Rescue workers pluck survivors from trees and roofs a week after a cyclone ripped through southern Africa, triggering floods that have killed hundreds of people and displaced hundreds of thousands.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Above the Boeing 737 MAX factory
Aerial photos show Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia lead the world's entire fleet of the aircraft to be grounded.
New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings
A lone gunman killed 50 people and wounded dozens during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country's worst ever mass shooting.
Flower fields of Carlsbad
Nearly 50 acres of giant tecolote ranunculus flowers bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year in Carlsbad, California.