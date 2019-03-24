Edition:
Massive march against Brexit in London

EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, participate in the 'People's Vote' march in central London, Britain March 23, 2019. Hundreds of thousands of people opposed to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union marched through central London on Saturday to demand a new referendum as the deepening Brexit crisis risked sinking Prime Minister Theresa May's premiership. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
A participant looks at a box "In case of hard Brexit break glass" containing bags of tea. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
EU supporters leave their placards outside the Parliament as they participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
A dog holds a doll depicting Theresa May in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
A placard is pictured as EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Marc Jones

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
EU supporters lead a cart with an effigy of Theresa May as they participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
An EU supporter dressed in costume participates in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
An EU supporter participates in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
An EU supporter carries a child on his shoulders as they participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Marc Jones

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
An EU supporter participates in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Steven Watt

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Steven Watt

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
A dog with a sign is seen at the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Marc Jones

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
EU supporters participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
EU supporters dressed in costumes participate in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
An EU supporter participates in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
An EU supporter participates in the 'People's Vote' march. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
