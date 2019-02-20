Massive pile-up at Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Blaney (12), Aric Almirola (10), Paul Menard (21), NASCAR Cup Series driver David Ragan (38), Austin Dillon (3), Daniel Suarez (41), Matt Dibenedetto (95), Tyler Reddick (31), and Ryan Newman (6) crash during the...more
NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (19), Matt Dibenedetto (95), Ryan Blaney (12), Ryan Newman (6), Aric Almirola (10), Matt Tifft (36), Paul Menard (21), David Ragan (38), Daniel Suarez (41) and Austin Dillon (3) crash out of turn three during...more
NASCAR Cup Series driver William Bryon (24), Brad Keselowski (2), Jaime McMurray (40), Brendan Gaughan (62) and driver Erik Jones (20) wreck during the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Blaney (12), Aric Almirola (10), Paul Menard (21), and driver David Ragan (38), crash during the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Blaney (12), Aric Almirola (10), Paul Menard (21), NASCAR Cup Series driver David Ragan (38), Austin Dillon (3), Daniel Suarez (41), Matt Dibenedetto (95), Tyler Reddick (31), and Ryan Newman (6) crash during the...more
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Blaney (12), Aric Almirola (10), Paul Menard (21), NASCAR Cup Series driver David Ragan (38), Austin Dillon (3), Daniel Suarez (41), Matt Dibenedetto (95), Tyler Reddick (31), and Ryan Newman (6) crash during the...more
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (17) and driver Kyle Larson (42) and driver Chase Elliott (9) crash during the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (19), Matt Dibenedetto (95), Ryan Blaney (12), Ryan Newman (6), Aric Almirola (10), Matt Tifft (36), Paul Menard (21), David Ragan (38), Daniel Suarez (41) and Austin Dillon (3) crash out of turn three during...more
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Blaney (12), Aric Almirola (10), Paul Menard (21), NASCAR Cup Series driver David Ragan (38), Austin Dillon (3), Daniel Suarez (41), Matt Dibenedetto (95), Tyler Reddick (31), and Ryan Newman (6) crash during the...more
NASCAR Cup Series driver Jaime McMurray (40), William Bryon (24), Landon Cassill (00), Brad Keselowski (2) and driver Brendan Gaughan (62) wreck during the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Cup Series driver Jaime McMurray (40), William Bryon (24) and driver Landon Cassill (00) during the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Blaney (12), Aric Almirola (10), Paul Menard (21), NASCAR Cup Series driver David Ragan (38), Austin Dillon (3), Daniel Suarez (41), Matt Dibenedetto (95), Tyler Reddick (31), and Ryan Newman (6) crash during the...more
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (17) and driver Kyle Larson (42) and driver Brad Keselowski (2) crash during the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Blaney (12), Aric Almirola (10), Paul Menard (21), and driver David Ragan (38), crash during the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (19), Matt Dibenedetto (95), Ryan Blaney (12), Ryan Newman (6), Aric Almirola (10), Matt Tifft (36), Paul Menard (21), David Ragan (38), Daniel Suarez (41) and Austin Dillon (3) crash out of turn three during...more
Next Slideshows
Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants cross the Rio Grande on their way north to the United States, as President Donald Trump invokes emergency powers to help build the border wall that was...
Jewish graves desecrated in France
Vandals defaced around 90 graves in a Jewish cemetery in eastern France with swastikas and anti-Semitic slogans shortly before planned marches nationwide...
Karl Lagerfeld: 1933 - 2019
The artistic director at Chanel and an icon of the global fashion industry for over half a century has died at age 85.
MORE IN PICTURES
Lantern Festival
Floating lanterns and fireworks mark the end of Lunar New Year festivities across Asia.
Karl Lagerfeld's art of the runway
Grandiose catwalk concepts orchestrated by Chanel's late artistic director Karl Lagerfeld.
Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants cross the Rio Grande on their way north to the United States, as President Donald Trump invokes emergency powers to help build the border wall that was his signature 2016 campaign promise.
Meghan's royal pregnancy
The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in the spring, is in New York City reportedly for a baby shower.
Jewish graves desecrated in France
Vandals defaced around 90 graves in a Jewish cemetery in eastern France with swastikas and anti-Semitic slogans shortly before planned marches nationwide against a surge in anti-Semitic attacks.
Honoring Buddha and his teachings
Buddhists monks across Southeast Asia celebrate Buddha and his teachings on Makha Bucha Day.
Karl Lagerfeld: 1933 - 2019
The artistic director at Chanel and an icon of the global fashion industry for over half a century has died at age 85.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria.