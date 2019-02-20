Edition:
Massive pile-up at Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Blaney (12), Aric Almirola (10), Paul Menard (21), NASCAR Cup Series driver David Ragan (38), Austin Dillon (3), Daniel Suarez (41), Matt Dibenedetto (95), Tyler Reddick (31), and Ryan Newman (6) crash during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (19), Matt Dibenedetto (95), Ryan Blaney (12), Ryan Newman (6), Aric Almirola (10), Matt Tifft (36), Paul Menard (21), David Ragan (38), Daniel Suarez (41) and Austin Dillon (3) crash out of turn three during the Daytona 500 on Sunday. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
NASCAR Cup Series driver William Bryon (24), Brad Keselowski (2), Jaime McMurray (40), Brendan Gaughan (62) and driver Erik Jones (20) wreck during the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Blaney (12), Aric Almirola (10), Paul Menard (21), and driver David Ragan (38), crash during the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Blaney (12), Aric Almirola (10), Paul Menard (21), NASCAR Cup Series driver David Ragan (38), Austin Dillon (3), Daniel Suarez (41), Matt Dibenedetto (95), Tyler Reddick (31), and Ryan Newman (6) crash during the Daytona 500 on Sunday. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Blaney (12), Aric Almirola (10), Paul Menard (21), NASCAR Cup Series driver David Ragan (38), Austin Dillon (3), Daniel Suarez (41), Matt Dibenedetto (95), Tyler Reddick (31), and Ryan Newman (6) crash during the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (17) and driver Kyle Larson (42) and driver Chase Elliott (9) crash during the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (19), Matt Dibenedetto (95), Ryan Blaney (12), Ryan Newman (6), Aric Almirola (10), Matt Tifft (36), Paul Menard (21), David Ragan (38), Daniel Suarez (41) and Austin Dillon (3) crash out of turn three during the Daytona 500 on Sunday. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Blaney (12), Aric Almirola (10), Paul Menard (21), NASCAR Cup Series driver David Ragan (38), Austin Dillon (3), Daniel Suarez (41), Matt Dibenedetto (95), Tyler Reddick (31), and Ryan Newman (6) crash during the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
NASCAR Cup Series driver Jaime McMurray (40), William Bryon (24), Landon Cassill (00), Brad Keselowski (2) and driver Brendan Gaughan (62) wreck during the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
NASCAR Cup Series driver Jaime McMurray (40), William Bryon (24) and driver Landon Cassill (00) during the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Blaney (12), Aric Almirola (10), Paul Menard (21), NASCAR Cup Series driver David Ragan (38), Austin Dillon (3), Daniel Suarez (41), Matt Dibenedetto (95), Tyler Reddick (31), and Ryan Newman (6) crash during the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (17) and driver Kyle Larson (42) and driver Brad Keselowski (2) crash during the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Blaney (12), Aric Almirola (10), Paul Menard (21), and driver David Ragan (38), crash during the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (19), Matt Dibenedetto (95), Ryan Blaney (12), Ryan Newman (6), Aric Almirola (10), Matt Tifft (36), Paul Menard (21), David Ragan (38), Daniel Suarez (41) and Austin Dillon (3) crash out of turn three during the Daytona 500 on Sunday. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
