Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law
Demonstrators hold yellow umbrellas, the symbol of the Occupy Central movement, during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis...more
A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. After seven hours of marching, organizers estimated 1,030,000 people took part, far...more
Students chain up themselves as they protest to demand authorities to scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A demonstrator holds up a sign during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Demonstrators scuffle with police officers during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators hold yellow umbrellas, the symbol of the Occupy Central movement, and placards during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators hold yellow umbrellas, the symbol of the Occupy Central movement, during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Demonstrators react during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators hold up a signs during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A demonstrator waves a Union Jack flag in front of police officers during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Demonstrators hold yellow umbrellas, the symbol of the Occupy Central movement, and placards during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators hold yellow umbrellas, the symbol of the Occupy Central movement, during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
