Pictures | Sun Jun 9, 2019 | 12:15pm EDT

Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law

Demonstrators hold yellow umbrellas, the symbol of the Occupy Central movement, during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. After seven hours of marching, organizers estimated 1,030,000 people took part, far outstripping a demonstration in 2003 when half that number hit the streets to successfully challenge government plans for tighter national security laws. A police spokesman said police estimated 240,000 were on the march "at its peak". REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Students chain up themselves as they protest to demand authorities to scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
Demonstrators attend a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Demonstrators attend a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
A demonstrator holds up a sign during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Demonstrators scuffle with police officers during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Demonstrators hold yellow umbrellas, the symbol of the Occupy Central movement, and placards during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Demonstrators hold yellow umbrellas, the symbol of the Occupy Central movement, during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Demonstrators react during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Demonstrators attend a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Demonstrators hold up a signs during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
A demonstrator waves a Union Jack flag in front of police officers during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Demonstrators attend a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Demonstrators attend a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Demonstrators attend a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Demonstrators attend a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Demonstrators attend a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Demonstrators attend a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Demonstrators attend a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Demonstrators hold yellow umbrellas, the symbol of the Occupy Central movement, and placards during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Demonstrators hold yellow umbrellas, the symbol of the Occupy Central movement, during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Demonstrators attend a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
